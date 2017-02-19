Close Pressure is a privilege for the Mariners at spring training Mariners get in their first official full squad workout on Sunday. M's talk about the pressure put on them to win this year. Chris Egan has more. Chris Egan , KING 10:58 PM. PST February 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Mariners first full squad workout moves inside, due to the weather. The M's talk about the mounting pressure to make the playoffs. Manager Scott Servais says the pressure is a privilege. Chris Egan has the story. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
