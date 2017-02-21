Nelson Cruz wants to get M's back to the postseason

PEORIA, Ariz. – At 36 years old, Nelson Cruz’s focus is getting Seattle back into the postseason.
“We’ve made a lot of progress from last year to this year,” Cruz said. “I think no doubt everybody’s mind is ready to go and win the division.”
A four-time All Star, Cruz may be spending more time in the batter’s box than the outfield. He started 107 games at designated hitter last year, and that number could increase.
However, his teammates say whether he’s at DH or in the outfield, he’s going to have an impact on the game.
