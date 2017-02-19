Close Mariners will have to wait for Monday to hit the field The Mariners first full squad workout was spent inside, due to weather. The M's hope to be on the field Monday. Chris Egan , KING 11:17 PM. PST February 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Rain delays the Mariners from hitting the field for the first full squad workout at spring training. So the M's hit the batting cages. Chris Egan has more from Peoria, Arizona. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
