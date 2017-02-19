NWCN
Mariners will have to wait for Monday to hit the field

The Mariners first full squad workout was spent inside, due to weather. The M's hope to be on the field Monday.

Chris Egan , KING 11:17 PM. PST February 19, 2017

Rain delays the Mariners from hitting the field for the first full squad workout at spring training.  So the M's hit the batting cages.  Chris Egan has more from Peoria, Arizona.

