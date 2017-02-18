Close Mariners' position players report on a rainy day in Peoria Position players report to Peoria for Mariners spring training. But the day is marred by the rain. Chris Egan has the story. Chris Egan , KING 10:16 PM. PST February 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Mariners' position players report to Peoria, Arizona for spring training. It's a rainy day, but pitchers and catchers still throw the ball around. Chris Egan reports. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
