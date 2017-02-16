Mariners' Iwakuma ready to shoulder load again if needed

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma throws out a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Safeco Field. Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan)

PEORIA, Ariz. — Pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma was a major reason the Seattle Mariners stayed in the race for an American League wild-card playoff spot until the second-to-last day of the 2016 season.

The big right-hander led the Mariners with 16 wins, and he got the start on Oct. 1 with Seattle in a must-win situation at home against Oakland in order to have a chance. Iwakuma faltered, however, and gave up five runs on nine hits in 3 2-3 innings.

The Mariners wound up losing 9-8 and were eliminated. But Iwakuma was their workhorse in a season that saw ace Felix Hernandez lose some velocity and miss a few starts due to injury.

Iwakuma got to Arizona several days before the spring training report date to get a jump on preparation for this season.

Iwakuma made 33 starts and fell an inning short of 200 in 2016. A couple of months shy of turning 36 years old, he's eager to show he can still be counted on as often.

"'Kuma takes his offseason as serious as anybody. I think he wants to show people that he can carry that workload," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It's hard for him, especially where he's at in his career. We got probably more out of him than we expected, which is great. We certainly needed it, and he wants to back it up again this year."

An All-Star in 2013 with a no-hitter to his credit, Iwakuma is in his sixth season as a Mariner. He's won consistently, with double-digit wins in three seasons. His win total and innings total last season were career highs.