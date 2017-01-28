Mariners FanFest 2016 (Photo: Jil Hendershot)

Believe it or not, Mariners baseball is right around the corner. Spring Training begins in just a couple of weeks, but this weekend fans will have the chance to head out to the ballpark for the annual FanFest.

FanFest at Safeco Field will take place Saturday and Sunday, and it runs from 11-4 p.m. If you are a season ticket holder there is a special session for you that runs from 9-11 a.m.

Fans that make it out to the ballpark can meet returning players from last year's squad, including James Paxton and Dan Altavilla. You will also have the chance to meet some of the new players, like former Kansas City Royal Jarrod Dyson and former Oakland Athletic Danny Valencia.

Among the other attractions at FanFest there will be a zipline over the outfield as well as clubhouse tours. You can also throw a pitch in the bullpen or try your best at hitting a home run.

