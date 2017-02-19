NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Live Blog: Mariners spring training

KING 10:02 AM. PST February 19, 2017

Editor's Note: If you are viewing this story on the KING 5 app, please click here

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories