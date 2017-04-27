Gamel & Motter help Mariners beat Tigers in the 9th

Apr 27, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Mariners 1st baseman Taylor Motter (21) shows umpire Ramon De Jesus (18) that he made the catch for the final out of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raj Mehta, Raj Mehta)

DETROIT (AP) - Ben Gamel had an RBI single in the ninth inning to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Thursday.



Kyle Seager doubled off Francisco Rodriguez (1-2) with one out, and Gamel followed with his hit to right-center field. Tony Zych (1-0) was the winner, and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his third save.



The Mariners closed the series with two one-run victories after falling 19-9 in the opener.



Detroit starter Justin Verlander allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.



Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma gave up an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits and a walk and struck out three.

