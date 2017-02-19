For Dominicanos, baseball is the American dream

KING 5's Chris Daniels reports from the Dominican Republic. None
SANTO DOMINGO -- Every day in the island nation of the Dominican Republic, the sun paints the sky. It’s inspiration in this vibrant place where life imitates art.
There is a rhythm on the street. A man plays the saxophone as another drums. A woman dances salsa.
The Dominican Republic in pictures None
It seems as though the people can’t stop smiling – no matter the age.
Christopher Columbus came to the Republic while on his voyage to discover a new world he had only dreamt of.
Car ride through Santo Domingo None
Today, in a square named after Columbus, teens -- wearing American-branded hats and shirts -- share a similar dream of America.
It that comes up as two teens free-style battle amid onlookers' cheers.
Life in the Dominican Republic: Rap battle None
That dream circulates around one of the country’s biggest export: baseball. A sport involving a ball, a bat … and hope.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs