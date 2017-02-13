KeyArena at Seattle Center.

SEATTLE – A new survey of Seattle residents who live or work near Lower Queen Anne, shows a majority are not excited about a remodel or expansion of KeyArena.

The results were released Monday night by the Uptown Alliance, the neighborhood group encompassing Lower Queen Anne. It says 800 nearby residents and workers were polled about their feelings on the potential project.

The City of Seattle recently put out a request for proposals, or RFP, for potential renovation of the iconic venue at Seattle Center.

The Uptown Alliance presented the findings, during a public meeting with representatives from AEG and the Oak View Group, who have both publicly expressed interest in a major renovation.

The poll asked specifically if people agreed that "remodel and expansion (was) OK - but preserve the iconic roofline.” Only 41 percent agreed, 33 percent were neutral, and 27 percent disagreed. The same respondents were asked if they like the KeyArena exterior as is, and 37 percent agreed, 35 percent were neutral, and 28 percent disagreed. Only 36 percent agreed with the idea of a total demolition.

Uptown Alliance leaders concluded the poll found that a vast majority of residents are interested in keeping the KeyArena roof and have concerns about parking and transportation in the area.

The city's RFP deadline is April 12, and the city's Economic Development Director Brian Surratt said again on Monday that his office hopes to have a recommendation by the end of June.

Meanwhile, just last week, Chris Hansen's investment group refiled it's street vacation petition with the city to eliminate a one block stretch of Occidental Avenue South so it can build a complex in SODO. That review is expected to last several months.

