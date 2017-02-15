Looking ahead to the 2018 Pyeonchang Winter Olympic Games

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, less than a year away, observers are already speculating on how the games will fare.
Pacific University professor Jules Boykoff has studied and written extensively about the politics and business angles of the Games, including a recent essay looking ahead to 2018.
He was interviewed for a recent segment on Portland Today and then participated in a Facebook Live chat with KGW's Steph Stricklen.
KGW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs