Klay Thompson dethroned, Eric Gordon wins 3-pt contest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Houston's Eric Gordon has dethroned Golden State splash brother Klay Thompson as the NBA All-Star 3-point contest champion.
And he did it in New Orleans, where he played the previous five seasons before leaving last summer in free agency.
Gordon's score of 21 in a final-round tie-breaker defeated Cleveland's Kyrie Irving, the 2013 winner who had 18. The pair had each finished with a score of 20 in the final round, meaning they each had to shoot 25 more balls to decide it.
Thompson was stunningly eliminated in the first round, missing a final shot from the corner that could have put him through ahead of Walker.
