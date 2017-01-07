Check out KING 5's "Sorta Postgame Show" (before and after the game) hosted by Chris Daniels and Chris Cashman. Chris & Chris check out the 12s in action,
Sept. 25 Sorta Postgame Show:
%
Oct. 2 Sorta Postgame Show:
%
Oct. 16 Sorta Postgame Show:
%
Oct. 23 Sorta Pregame Show in Arizona:
%
Oct. 23 Sorta Postgame Show in Arizona:
%
Oct. 30 Sorta Postgame Show
%
Nov. 7 Sorta Pregame Show
%
Nov. 13 Sorta Postgame Show
%
Nov. 20 Sorta Pregame Show
%
Nov. 20 Sorta Postgame Show
%
Nov. 25 Sorta Pregame and Postgame Show, Apple Cup edition
%
Nov. 25 Sorta Postgame Show, Apple Cup edition
%
Nov. 27 Sorta Postgame Show
%
Dec. 4 Sorta Pregame Show
%
Dec. 4 Sorta Postgame Show
%
Dec. 11 Sorta Postgame Show
%
Dec. 15 Sorta Pregame Show
%
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs