Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 13: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton attends SI Swimsuit on Location at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 13, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images) (Photo: Bryan Steffy, 2013 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Kate Upton is so nice she's made the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover thrice.



Upton has become only the fourth woman to grace the cover three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017



Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.



Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.



The issue hit newsstands on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KING