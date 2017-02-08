COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The results from this year’s Athletes’ Choice Awards are in and IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene and IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d’Alene both made the Top 10 in multiple categories.

There were 40 IRONMAN and 96 IRONMAN 70.3 events globally in 2016.

IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene placed in the following categories. Athletes also had very positive comments about their experiences in the races.

Overall Satisfaction (No. 10). “This race is simply a classic.”

“This race is simply a classic.” Best Overall Swim (No. 3). “The best swim start ever! Zero washing machine effects with the rolling start. Absolutely awesome!! Every race should be like this.”

“The best swim start ever! Zero washing machine effects with the rolling start. Absolutely awesome!! Every race should be like this.” Best Race Venue Experience (No. 6). “Coeur d’Alene is a wonderful community to host an IRONMAN. What I enjoyed most was the course design which allowed me to see my family and friends numerous time during the event.”

“Coeur d’Alene is a wonderful community to host an IRONMAN. What I enjoyed most was the course design which allowed me to see my family and friends numerous time during the event.” Best Host City Experience (No. 5). “We loved how inclusive the community is, and how the excitement builds over the days leading up to the event.”

IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d’Alene also placed in the following categories:

Best Overall Swim (No. 6). “Swimming in a freshwater lake like this was fun and low-stress.”

“Swimming in a freshwater lake like this was fun and low-stress.” Best Overall Bike (No. 9). “some nice rolling hills, and alpine scenery, you couldn’t ask for a better course.”

“some nice rolling hills, and alpine scenery, you couldn’t ask for a better course.” Best Race Venue Experience (No. 5) . “This city knows how to roll out the welcome mat!”

. “This city knows how to roll out the welcome mat!” Best Host City Experience (No. 2). “With so much experience with the full here, it’s clear this town knows what it’s doing. My wife and I loved the small town vibe and chill vacation.”





KREM