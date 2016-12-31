Hutchison's 3 lifts Boise State past Colorado State, 74-73

Dec 31, 2016; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Paris Austin (30) dribbles the ball during first half at Taco Bell Arena against the Colorado State Rams. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE -- Chandler Hutchison dribbled the length of the floor, found an open crease at the 3-point line and buried a trey to lift Boise State to a dramatic 74-73 come-from-behind win over Colorado State in a Mountain West Conference battle Saturday night.



Hutchison collected a steal and converted it into a layup with 1:05 left to tie the game at 71, but Colorado State regained the lead on Brandon Koelliker's fade-away jumper from the top of the key with five seconds left.

Hutchison finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Boise State (9-4, 2-0), with half his point total coming in the final four minutes of the game. Paris Austin finished with 18 points

Gian Clavell, who missed an open jumper in the final minute, and Emmanuel Omogbo each finished with 22 points for the Rams (9-6, 1-1). The pair combined to grab 16 rebounds.

