#HSS2Night: Week 7

The first all postseason edition of HSS 2Night featured State Tournaments for the Idaho girls, Regional Championship games for GSL teams and more.

Darnay Tripp , KREM 12:21 AM. PST February 18, 2017

Idaho Girls 5A State Tournament

Eagle vs. Post Falls

Inland Empire League Boys Regionals

Lake City at Post Falls

Coeur d'Alene at Lewiston

Washington Girls 4A Regionals

Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley

Lewis & Clark at Chiawana

Washington Boys 4A Regionals

Gonzaga Prep at Richland

Central Valley at Ferris

Washington Girls 1A Glue Game

Okanogan at Lakeside

Southeast 1B Girls Districts

Pomeroy vs. Colton

Oakesdale vs. Touchet

Southeast 1B Boys Districts

Oakesdale vs. Colton

Inside the Huddle

