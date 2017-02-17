HSS2Night: Week 7

Idaho Girls 5A State Tournament
Eagle vs. Post Falls
Inland Empire League Boys Regionals
Lake City at Post Falls
Coeur d'Alene at Lewiston
Washington Girls 4A Regionals
Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley
Lewis & Clark at Chiawana
Washington Boys 4A Regionals
Gonzaga Prep at Richland
Central Valley at Ferris
Washington Girls 1A Glue Game
Okanogan at Lakeside
Southeast 1B Girls Districts
Pomeroy vs. Colton
Oakesdale vs. Touchet
Southeast 1B Boys Districts
Oakesdale vs. Colton
Inside the Huddle
