#HSS2Night: Week 3

#HSS2Night: Week 3, Part 1

Darnay Tripp , KREM 11:44 PM. PST January 20, 2017

Girls Basketball

  Lake City at Post Falls

  Clarkston at West Valley

  Chewelah at Medical Lake

  Lakeside at Riverside

  Mt. Spokane at Ferris

  University at Gonzaga Prep

  Kettle Falls at Reardan

  Davenport at Liberty

#SidelineSelfies

 

Inside the Huddle

Boys Basketball

  Clarkston at West Valley

  Pullman at Cheney

Off the Mark

  Lake City at Post Falls

  Lewiston at Coeur d'Alene

  University at Gonzaga Prep

  Lakeside at Riverside

  Colville at Freeman

  Kettle Falls at Reardan

  Davenport at Liberty

KREM


