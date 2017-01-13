HSS2Night: Week 2

Boys Basketball
- Shadle Park at Gonzaga Prep
- Central Valley at Lewis & Clark
- Mead at Ferris
- Pullman at Clarkston
- Reardan at St. George's
- Coeur d'Alene at Lake City
Inside the Huddle
#SidelineSelfies
Girls Basketball
- Coeur d'Alene at Lake City
- Post Falls at Lewiston
Off the Mark
- Central Valley at Lewis & Clark
- Rogers at Mt. Spokane
- Mead at Ferris
- Pullman at Clarkston
- Riverside at Deer Park
- Reardan at St. George's
KREM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs