#HSS2Night: Week 2

On the boys side GPrep topped Shadle Park in a key GSL matchup. Part 1 also features our weekly trip Inside the Huddle.

Darnay Tripp , KREM 11:59 PM. PST January 13, 2017

Boys Basketball

- Shadle Park at Gonzaga Prep

- Central Valley at Lewis & Clark

- Mead at Ferris

- Pullman at Clarkston

- Reardan at St. George's

- Coeur d'Alene at Lake City

Inside the Huddle

#SidelineSelfies

Girls Basketball

- Coeur d'Alene at Lake City

- Post Falls at Lewiston

Off the Mark

- Central Valley at Lewis & Clark

- Rogers at Mt. Spokane

- Mead at Ferris

- Pullman at Clarkston

- Riverside at Deer Park

- Reardan at St. George's

KREM


