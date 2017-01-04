Winter weather prompts high school game cancelations

Due to inclement weather, the following activities have been canceled for Wednesday, January 4th. This list will be updated throughout the day.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Falls vs. Canyon Ridge (game moved to Monday, January 16)
Valley vs. Raft River
Victory Charter School Vs. Garden Valley
Wider vs. Ambrose (game moved to Thursday, January 5)
Borah vs, Timberline (game moved to Thursday, January 5)
Jerome vs. Buhl (game moved to Monday, January 23)
Council vs. Nyssa
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middleton vs. Emmett
Columbia vs. Timberline
Wider vs. Ambrose (game moved to Thursday, January 5)
Caldwell at Vallivue
Victory Charter School vs. Garden Valley
Filer vs. Marsh Valley
Council vs. Nyssa
Burns vs. Ontario
WRESTLING
Filer at Burley
*All Boise School District after-school activities have been canceled for Wednesday, January 4
*All West Ada School District after-school activities have been canceled for Wednesday, January 4
KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs