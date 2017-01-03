West Linn quarterback Tim Tawa named All-American

West Linn quarterback Tim Tawa (Photo: KGW)

WEST LINN, Ore. – Senior quarterback Tim Tawa has had a historic career at West Linn High School. And now, he’s added a national award to his long list of achievements.

Tawa was named a first team All-American on Tuesday by MaxPreps, one of the nation's most reputable high school sports websites.

The Lions star led West Linn to an undefeated season and the school’s first state championship this past fall. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards, 55 touchdowns and just one interception. He also rushed for 456 yards and nine touchdowns for the undefeated Lions.

Tawa's senior season followed a stellar junior season, in which he was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year. He threw for 50 touchdowns, three interceptions and a state-record 4,420 yards that season, and led West Linn to the state championship game, where they lost to Jesuit 21-14.

The 6-foot, 182-pound senior is the state’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,337), touchdown passes (143) and completions (714).

However, Tawa won’t be playing football at the next level. He’s heading to Stanford in the fall on a baseball scholarship.

KGW