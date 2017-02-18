%
Team:
1. Kingston
2. Steilacoom
3. Anacortes
4. Columbia River
200 Yard Medley Relay
1. Kingston — 1:38.94
Timothy Gallagher, Nolan Platz, Quincy Walker, Bryce Hoffer.
2 Columbia River — 1:40.33
Rob Mead, Josh Bottelberghe, Sam Walker, Ben Phelps.
3. Archbishop Murphy — 1:40.77
William Walters, Tony Mikhail, Ryan Price, Robert DeMello.
200 Yard Freestyle
1. Josh Bottelberghe, Columbia River. 1:39.87
Set the new 2A state record
2. Trevor Babcock, Cheney. 1:43.73
3. Isaiah Ross, Washington. 1:45.65
Men 200 Yard IM
1. Ethan Fox, Kingston. 1:54.73
2. Ryan Price, Archbishop Murphy. 1:57.21
3. Brian Kim, Liberty. 2:00.85
Men 50 Yard Freestyle
1 Brisen Pearson, Bellevue. 21.19
2 Tyler Goodspeed, Highline. 21.53
3 Nathan Mathes, Anacortes. 21.76
1 Meter Diving
1. Derek Anderson, Lindbergh. 393.45
2. Nicholas Malinowski, Steilacoom. 338.60
3. Brennan Drew, Bellingham. 331.20
100 Yard Butterfly
1. Brisen Pearson, Bellingham. 50.41
2. Tyler Goodspeed, Highline. 51.52
3. James Buchanan, Lindbergh. 52.27
Men 100 Yard Freestyle
1. Rob Mead, Columbia River. 47.31
2. Timothy Gallagher, Kingston. 47.61
3. Trevor Babcock, Cheney. 47.63
500 Yard Freestyle
1. Holden Ellsworth, Pullman. 4:41.11
2. Ross Burchell, Olympic. 4:43.58
3 Nathan Ramey, North Kitsap. 4:43.70
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Columbia River — 1:30.71
Josh Bottelberghe, Isaac Wooten, Ben Phelps, Rob Mead
2. Steilacoom — 1:30.92
Steven Froehle, William Taylor, Chris Grandinette, Seth Koivisto
3. Anacortes — 1:31.42
Beau Omdal, Jacob Erickson, James Drew, Nathan Mathes
100 Yard Backstroke
1. Timothy Gallagher, Kingston. 50.74
2. Rob Mead, Columbia River. 51.29
3. James Buchanan, Lindbergh. 52.03
100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Josh Bottelberghe, Columbia River. 55.01
2. Ethan Fox, Kingston. 59.76
3. Chris Kim, Fife. 1:00.48
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Pullman — 3:16.63
Cameron Larsen, Sean Li, Josh Joireman, Holden Ellsworth
2. Kingston — 3:20.91
Bryce Hoffer, George Dalton, Ethan Fox, Timothy Gallagher
3. Steilacoom — 3:21.46
Vaughn Christensen, Timothy Appel, Noah Burlingame, Steven Froehl
Full results can be found on the WIAA tournament central
