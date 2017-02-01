Skyline HS signs nine student athletes on National Signing Day

As high school students across the country signed their NLI’s, the Spartan Gymnasium at Skyline High School was packed full to watch as nine student athletes signed their letters of intent.

From the Spartans football team, there were three. Bradley Kim, Alex Diegel, and Henry Bainivalu. Kim will be attending the Air Force Academy, following in a long line of military service in his family. College football has been a life long dream for Kim, and the opportunity to attend the Air Force Academy at the same time? “It means everything.”

Alex Diegel will be heading to Central Washington in the fall, after being heavily recruited by the Wildcats. After the coaches visited him at Skyline and his visit on the Central campus, Diegel knew it was the right school for him.

Bainivalu will be attending the University of Washington in the fall. Skyline head coach Matt Taylor, along with many others, believe Bainivalu was the most under recruited lineman from Washington state, however he feels he is right where he belongs. Bainivalu is excited to be close to home and most importantly, his family.

Three standout softball players also signed their letters of intent today. Head coach Lindsay Sullivan has high hopes for the Skyline softball team this season, in large part due to these three signees.

Caroline Bowman, who holds multiple pitching records for the Spartans softball program, will be attending San Jose State University. Lauren Lo will be attending Western Washington, and Molly Spaniac will attend Claremont University.

Lastly, three girl’s soccer players signed, all to Division I programs. The Skyline soccer program has been a 4A powerhouse in recent years, and coach Don Braman knows these three athletes were an integral part of their success. This year, they reached the semi finals at the 4A state tournament, losing to the eventual state champions, Camas, 1-0.

Alexa Kirton will be attending the University of New Mexico, Cameron Tingey will be attending the University of Utah, and Molly Monroe will attend California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

