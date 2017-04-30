Prep Zone: Morgan Bevell

Issaquah Senior Morgan Bevell

Issaquah senior Morgan Bevell is one of the top catchers in the country, but she can also hit the ball with the best of them. As a sophomore she hit over 500. Last year, 472, and this season she is hitting 613 and has already belted out 7 home runs.

Big hits and defense have earned Morgan a scholarship to Brigham Young. But there is another trait impressing her coaches. Chris Egan shares her story in this week’s King 5 Prep Zone.

