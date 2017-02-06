Player Profile: Reigan Kampmann, Mt. Spokane HS

Photo: Scott Martinez Photography (Photo: Custom)

MEAD, Wash. -- Being a senior now, at Mount Spokane High School, Reigan Kampmann has made many tremendous and noteworthy achievements in the realm of gymnastics.

She has been doing gymnastics for the last 15 years, but, seeing as though she will not be continuing this activity after high school, she stated, “I’m really sad it’s my last year...gymnastics has been such a fun experience.”

Throughout her four years on the team, Reigan has worked hard and made improvements. Perhaps her most astounding accomplishment, and most memorable moment, was when she earned her personal highest AA score in her gymnastics career, with a 37.2, leading MSHS past our rival school, Mead. This lead to her being named student of the week.

Instead of succumbing to all the other pressures that being a senior includes, Reigan has managed to lead her team and continue to exceed expectations. She stated her best event is floor, yet has managed to earn herself a spot in the top 16 all three years she went to state. Reigan has also been awarded all league GSL her Freshman, Sophomore and Junior year in both individual events and all around. Not only has Reigan proven herself to be an all star for the Mount Spokane team and a strong competitor throughout the entire GSL, but she has competed at the 3A state level every year of her high school career.

Reigan is an exceptional gymnast, but more importantly she is an exceptional person. She excels in her academics and contributes to her school in many ways. On top of all of her gymnastics training and schoolwork, Reigan exhibits leadership at Mount Spokane through her role as a cheerleader.

She is the perfect example of a Mount Spokane student who takes the school's mantra to heart, go through your athletics and academics of high school with “Dignity, Class, and Respect, and do it the Wildcat way”.

We expect to see Reigan shine as she concludes her last season of high school gymnastics.

