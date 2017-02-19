Close Nathan Hale beats Rainier Beach, 88-84 for SeaKing title Nathan Hale beat Rainier Beach, 88-84 on Saturday at Bellevue College for the SeaKing District Title. It's their first district title since 1986. Associated Press , KING 4:40 PM. PST February 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Nathan Hale beat Rainier Beach, 88-84 on Saturday at Bellevue College for the SeaKing District Title. It's their first district title since 1986. Here are the highlights from the game. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
