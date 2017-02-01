Close LIVE BLOG: High School #7SigningDay KTVB 8:13 AM. PST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Live Blog #7SigningDay Loading... Lexi Knauss (Meridian) - University of Montana basketball Mike Knauss Lauren Brocke (Centennial) - Wichita State University basketball Tori Williams (Centennial) - University of Utah basketball Allison O'Hara (Centennial) - Pepperdine University volleyball of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions RELATED: 2017 Treasure Valley College Commitments Loading... Carson Plant (Rocky Mountain) - Florida Southern University lacrosse Capital football seniors Alex Lindsey, Drew Korf and DJ Scheffer will all sign with Rocky Mountian College on national signing day. Tim Lindsey Ryan Hansen (Rocky Mountain) - Montana State University Billings baseball Annika Radmacher (Rocky Mountain) - Humbolt State University soccer Zona Kinnaman (Columbia) - University of Utah soccer Dawn Kinnaman Megan Boals (Rocky Mountain) - Eastern Oregon University cross country/track & field Megan Boals Mikee Furrow (Middleton) - University of Montana soccer Aaron Furrow Sally Culig (Centennial) - Walla Walla Community College Zach Redd (Rocky Mountain) - Montana State University football HEIDI-WETHERELL Nolan Walker (Roky Mountain) - College of Southern Idaho baseball Regan Walker Jake Wilkerson (Rocky Mountain) - Idaho State University football Courtney Hessick Reed Harrington (Eagle) - Spokane Community College baseball Mitch Dean (Capital) - Spokane Community College baseball Lily Gregory (Borah) - Iowa Western Community College softball Lexi Knauss (Meridian) - University of Montana softball Mitchell Mafield (Emmett) - Weber State University Mitchell Maxfield Hailey Hill (Mountain View) - Walla Walla Community College soccer Sebastian Winn-Araneda (Mountain View) - Seattle Pacific University soccer Kelly Kukla (Eagle) - University of Colorado at Colorado Springs softball (photo courtesy of Norma Kukla) Norma Kukla Gabby Peters (Eagle) - Boise State University softball (2019) (photo courtesy of Crossfire Softball) Danny Cuevas (Caldwell) - Northwest Nazarene University soccer Jaynee Nielsen Kari Taylor (Capital) - Boise State University cross country/track & field Akex Draghici (Centennial) - College of Idaho soccer Kylie Barber (Meridian/Rocky Mountain) - Colorado Mesa University lacrosse Cameron Coyle (Bishop Kelly) - College of Idaho soccer John Ojukwu (Boise) - Boise State University football Regan Widner (Rocky Mountain) - Carroll College soccer Lily Schlake (Rocky Mountain) - University of Portland soccer (photo courtesy of Bruce Schlake) (photo courtesy of Bruce Schlake) Payton McBride (Borah) - University of Utah soccer (2019) Kolby Lee (Rocky Mountain) - BYU basketball Delveion Jackson (Centennial) - UC Davis basketball Brenna Davidson (Centennial) - Westminster College soccer Maddie Geritz (Borah) - Carroll College basketball (2017) (photo courtesy of Joe Carlson) Joe Carlson Grace Michael (Timberline) - Northeastern University soccer (2018) (photo courtesy of Todd Michael) Todd Michael Brooke Foster (Timberline) - University of Montana volleyball Jadyn Baumgartner (Timberline) - Whitworth University soccer (photo courtesy of Suzie Hall) Suzie Hall Lauren Brocke (Centennial) - Wichita State University basketball Tori Williams (Centennial) - University of Utah basketball Kennedi Paul (Capital) - Boise State University soccer (2018) McKenzie Kilpatrick (Borah) - University of Montana soccer (2018) Allison O'Hara (Centennial) - Pepperdine University volleyball KTVB Payton Spoja (Boise) - University of Montana volleyball Bailey Schieve (Boise) - West Point volleyball Lauren Bouvia (Weiser) - University of California Davis soccer Makalya Christensen (Centennial) - University of Utah soccer (2018) Dani Allsop/KTVB Josie Bush (Centennial) - BYU soccer (2018) Dani Allsop/KTVB Madison Roache (Boise) - Westminster College soccer Dani Allsop/KTVB Megan Harvey (Boise) - Corban University soccer Allsop, Danielle Emma Bailey (Eagle) - BYU soccer Aubree Chatterton (Bishop Kelly) - Gonzaga University soccer Tucker Rovig (Mountain View) - Montana State University football Photo courtesy of Mark Curtis Parker Billings (Timberline) - College of Idaho soccer of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions KTVB CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
