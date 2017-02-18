NWCN
HSS2Night: Feb. 18 Prep Playoffs

A special Saturday edition of HSS2Night with Evan Closky and Tony Black as the playoff picture becomes clearer for teams across the Inland Northwest.

Evan Closky and Tony Black , KREM 12:20 AM. PST February 19, 2017

It's playoff time for teams in and around the Inland Northwest and as state championships near, we got you covered with a special playoff edition of #HSS2Night

Part 1

Lapwai and Timberlake capture Idaho state championships

Ferris vs. Richland (Boys)

Mt. Spokane vs. Shadle Park (Boys)

North Central vs. Mt. Spokane (Girls)

Chiawana vs. Gonzaga Prep (Girls)

Liberty vs. Northwest Christian (Boys)

Colfax vs. St. George's (Boys)

St. George's vs. Davenport (Girls)

Colfax vs. Liberty (Girls)

Selah vs. East Valley (Girls)

Part 2

Dalton Young, Lakeside HS (Nine Mile Falls) finishes with 170-0 career record as HS wrestler.

