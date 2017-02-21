Close HS Playoff Hoops Scores for Tues. Feb. 21st KING 5 Sports , KING 11:50 PM. PST February 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Winner to Regionals, Loser OutBOYS BASKETBALLBellevue 64, Kamiakin 55 Shadle Park 49, Eastside Catholic 45 GIRLS BASKETBALLKamiakin 76, Garfield 54 Mt. Spokane 69, Rainier Beach 58 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs