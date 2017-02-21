NWCN
HS Playoff Hoops Scores for Tues. Feb. 21st

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:50 PM. PST February 21, 2017

Winner to Regionals, Loser Out

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellevue 64, Kamiakin 55

Shadle Park 49, Eastside Catholic 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kamiakin 76, Garfield 54

Mt. Spokane 69, Rainier Beach 58
 

