HS Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17th

Associated Press , KING 11:07 PM. PST January 17, 2017

Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anacortes 71, Blaine 27

Arlington 77, Snohomish 58

Auburn Riverside 51, Auburn Mountainview 49

Bellarmine Prep 80, Rogers (Puyallup) 57

Bothell 79, Newport 68

Bremerton 54, Kingston 49

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 71, Sultan 59

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 70, Grace Academy 20

Cedarcrest 64, South Whidbey 53

Central Valley 66, Mead 50

Cheney 57, East Valley (Spokane) 52

Chief Sealth 61, Lakeside (Seattle) 59

Clover Park 82, Highline 63

Curlew 40, Republic 21

Curtis 49, Olympia 41

Cusick 51, Selkirk 47

Darrington 48, Shoreline Christian 42

Deer Park 73, Colville 53

Eastlake 78, Mount Si 72, OT

Eastside Catholic 52, Cleveland 51, OT

Emerald Ridge 76, South Kitsap 57

Everett 76, Marysville-Pilchuck 35

Evergreen (Seattle) 63, Franklin Pierce 36

Federal Way 60, Enumclaw 56

Ferndale 62, Burlington-Edison 54

Ferris 56, Shadle Park 45

Forks 74, Tenino 33

Forks 74, Neah Bay 33

Foss 85, Washington 41

Franklin 66, Ingraham 62

Freeman 72, Newport 63

Glacier Peak 50, Cascade (Everett) 45

Gonzaga Prep 66, North Central 35

Inglemoor 44, Issaquah 42

Jackson 47, Mount Vernon 46

Kamiak 79, Lake Stevens 60

Kentwood 83, Kent Meridian 67

Kings 75, Granite Falls 45

LaConner 62, Concrete 32

Lake Washington 67, Sammamish 36

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 52, Chewelah 46

Lewis and Clark 72, Rogers (Spokane) 35

Liberty 67, Interlake 54

Lummi 74, Tulalip Heritage 36

Lynden 70, Sedro-Woolley 54

Lynden Christian 86, Sehome 76

Meadowdale 61, Lynnwood 42

Medical Lake 60, Riverside 48

Mercer Island 53, Juanita 52

Meridian 68, Lakewood 56

Monroe 78, Mariner 55

Mt. Rainier Lutheran 89, Quilcene 62

North Kitsap 75, Port Angeles 70

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 62, Liberty (Spangle) 44

O'Dea 59, Blanchet 54

Olympic 58, Sequim 44

Orcas Christian 53, Providence Classical Christian 29

Overlake School 60, Bear Creek School 50

Puyallup 80, Graham-Kapowsin 40

Raymond 64, North Beach 50

Redmond 39, Bellevue 36

River Ridge 52, Eatonville 46

Roosevelt 53, Ballard 50

Skyline 75, Woodinville 67

Stanwood 75, Marysville-Getchell 30

Steilacoom 68, Orting 13

Taholah 81, Naselle 50

Tahoma 47, Kentlake 39

Todd Beamer 85, Decatur 84

University 64, Mt. Spokane 48

Valley Christian 52, Columbia (Hunters) 45

West Seattle 69, Seattle Prep 61

White River 68, Fife 56

Zillah 83, Granger 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bellingham vs. Nooksack Valley, ccd.

Chelan vs. Cashmere, ccd.

Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd. to Jan 18.

Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Stevenson, ppd.

Connell vs. Wapato, ppd.

Coupeville vs. North Mason, ppd.

Entiat vs. Cascade Christian Academy, ppd.

Evergreen (Vancouver) vs. Prairie, ppd.

Fort Vancouver vs. Mountain View, ppd.

Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.

Okanogan vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.

Oroville vs. Brewster, ppd.

Prosser vs. Grandview, ppd.

Skyview vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 1.

Soap Lake vs. Waterville/Mansfield, ppd.

Squalicum vs. Mount Baker, ppd.

Tonasket vs. Bridgeport, ppd.

West Valley (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ppd. to Feb 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adna 48, Winlock 27

Anacortes 62, Blaine 32

Archbishop Murphy 60, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 22

Auburn Riverside 62, Auburn Mountainview 46

Bellevue Christian 56, Charles Wright Academy 26

Black Hills 64, Rochester 27

Burlington-Edison 51, Ferndale 39

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 64, Grace Academy 19

Cedarcrest 69, Granite Falls 49

Central Valley 58, Mead 22

Centralia 34, Aberdeen 32

Chimacum 42, Port Townsend 28

Curtis 34, Olympia 30

Deer Park 43, Colville 32

East Valley (Spokane) 49, Cheney 39

Eatonville 47, River Ridge 40

Enumclaw 56, Federal Way 51

Ferris 45, Shadle Park 31

Franklin Pierce 84, Evergreen (Seattle) 11

Freeman 42, Newport 36

Gonzaga Prep 38, North Central 24

Granger 57, Zillah 49

Highline 59, Clover Park 30

Ilwaco 62, Willapa Valley 26

Kentlake 48, Tahoma 39

Kentridge 50, Mt. Rainier 19

Kingston 52, Bremerton 37

LaConner 52, Concrete 47

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 37, Chewelah 35

Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Chief Sealth 32

Lewis and Clark 76, Rogers (Spokane) 40

Liberty (Spangle) 64, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 39

Lindbergh 63, Foster 36

Lynden Christian 49, Sehome 26

Medical Lake 49, Riverside 41

Meridian 74, Lakewood 52

Montesano 66, Hoquiam 30

Mossyrock 62, Rainier 30

Mt. Rainier Lutheran 62, Quilcene 46

Mt. Spokane 54, University 39

Naselle 62, Taholah 51

North Kitsap 45, Port Angeles 18

Northport 76, Inchelium 73

Ocosta 34, South Bend 21

Olympic 46, Sequim 31

Puyallup 64, Graham-Kapowsin 15

Rainier Christian 37, Muckleshoot Tribal School 23

Raymond 53, North Beach 30

Renton 58, Tyee 32

Republic 62, Curlew 34

Shorecrest 46, Kings 35

Tacoma Baptist 46, Christian Faith 14

Thomas Jefferson 36, Auburn 31

Toledo 48, Onalaska 36

Toutle Lake 72, Pe Ell 42

Tulalip Heritage 53, Lummi 42

Valley Christian 58, Columbia (Hunters) 34

W. F. West 64, Tumwater 47

Wahkiakum 57, Napavine 43

Washington 30, Foss 24

White River 65, Fife 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chelan vs. Cashmere, ccd.

Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd. to Jan 18.

Entiat vs. Cascade Christian Academy, ppd.

Goldendale vs. Lyle-Wishram, ppd.

Hockinson vs. R.A. Long, ppd.

Mark Morris vs. Ridgefield, ccd.

Morton/White Pass vs. Kalama, ppd.

Mount Baker vs. Squalicum, ppd.

Mountain View vs. Fort Vancouver, ppd.

Nooksack Valley vs. Bellingham, ccd.

North Mason vs. Coupeville, ppd.

Okanogan vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.

Oroville vs. Brewster, ppd.

Prairie vs. Evergreen (Vancouver), ppd.

Prosser vs. Grandview, ppd.

Seton Catholic vs. La Center, ppd.

Skyview vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 1.

Soap Lake vs. Waterville/Mansfield, ppd.

Stevenson vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ppd.

Tonasket vs. Bridgeport, ppd.

West Valley (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ppd. to Feb 2.
 

