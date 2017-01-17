HS Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17th

Tuesday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anacortes 71, Blaine 27
Arlington 77, Snohomish 58
Auburn Riverside 51, Auburn Mountainview 49
Bellarmine Prep 80, Rogers (Puyallup) 57
Bothell 79, Newport 68
Bremerton 54, Kingston 49
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 71, Sultan 59
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 70, Grace Academy 20
Cedarcrest 64, South Whidbey 53
Central Valley 66, Mead 50
Cheney 57, East Valley (Spokane) 52
Chief Sealth 61, Lakeside (Seattle) 59
Clover Park 82, Highline 63
Curlew 40, Republic 21
Curtis 49, Olympia 41
Cusick 51, Selkirk 47
Darrington 48, Shoreline Christian 42
Deer Park 73, Colville 53
Eastlake 78, Mount Si 72, OT
Eastside Catholic 52, Cleveland 51, OT
Emerald Ridge 76, South Kitsap 57
Everett 76, Marysville-Pilchuck 35
Evergreen (Seattle) 63, Franklin Pierce 36
Federal Way 60, Enumclaw 56
Ferndale 62, Burlington-Edison 54
Ferris 56, Shadle Park 45
Forks 74, Tenino 33
Forks 74, Neah Bay 33
Foss 85, Washington 41
Franklin 66, Ingraham 62
Freeman 72, Newport 63
Glacier Peak 50, Cascade (Everett) 45
Gonzaga Prep 66, North Central 35
Inglemoor 44, Issaquah 42
Jackson 47, Mount Vernon 46
Kamiak 79, Lake Stevens 60
Kentwood 83, Kent Meridian 67
Kings 75, Granite Falls 45
LaConner 62, Concrete 32
Lake Washington 67, Sammamish 36
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 52, Chewelah 46
Lewis and Clark 72, Rogers (Spokane) 35
Liberty 67, Interlake 54
Lummi 74, Tulalip Heritage 36
Lynden 70, Sedro-Woolley 54
Lynden Christian 86, Sehome 76
Meadowdale 61, Lynnwood 42
Medical Lake 60, Riverside 48
Mercer Island 53, Juanita 52
Meridian 68, Lakewood 56
Monroe 78, Mariner 55
Mt. Rainier Lutheran 89, Quilcene 62
North Kitsap 75, Port Angeles 70
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 62, Liberty (Spangle) 44
O'Dea 59, Blanchet 54
Olympic 58, Sequim 44
Orcas Christian 53, Providence Classical Christian 29
Overlake School 60, Bear Creek School 50
Puyallup 80, Graham-Kapowsin 40
Raymond 64, North Beach 50
Redmond 39, Bellevue 36
River Ridge 52, Eatonville 46
Roosevelt 53, Ballard 50
Skyline 75, Woodinville 67
Stanwood 75, Marysville-Getchell 30
Steilacoom 68, Orting 13
Taholah 81, Naselle 50
Tahoma 47, Kentlake 39
Todd Beamer 85, Decatur 84
University 64, Mt. Spokane 48
Valley Christian 52, Columbia (Hunters) 45
West Seattle 69, Seattle Prep 61
White River 68, Fife 56
Zillah 83, Granger 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bellingham vs. Nooksack Valley, ccd.
Chelan vs. Cashmere, ccd.
Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd. to Jan 18.
Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Stevenson, ppd.
Connell vs. Wapato, ppd.
Coupeville vs. North Mason, ppd.
Entiat vs. Cascade Christian Academy, ppd.
Evergreen (Vancouver) vs. Prairie, ppd.
Fort Vancouver vs. Mountain View, ppd.
Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.
Okanogan vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.
Oroville vs. Brewster, ppd.
Prosser vs. Grandview, ppd.
Skyview vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 1.
Soap Lake vs. Waterville/Mansfield, ppd.
Squalicum vs. Mount Baker, ppd.
Tonasket vs. Bridgeport, ppd.
West Valley (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ppd. to Feb 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adna 48, Winlock 27
Anacortes 62, Blaine 32
Archbishop Murphy 60, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 22
Auburn Riverside 62, Auburn Mountainview 46
Bellevue Christian 56, Charles Wright Academy 26
Black Hills 64, Rochester 27
Burlington-Edison 51, Ferndale 39
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 64, Grace Academy 19
Cedarcrest 69, Granite Falls 49
Central Valley 58, Mead 22
Centralia 34, Aberdeen 32
Chimacum 42, Port Townsend 28
Curtis 34, Olympia 30
Deer Park 43, Colville 32
East Valley (Spokane) 49, Cheney 39
Eatonville 47, River Ridge 40
Enumclaw 56, Federal Way 51
Ferris 45, Shadle Park 31
Franklin Pierce 84, Evergreen (Seattle) 11
Freeman 42, Newport 36
Gonzaga Prep 38, North Central 24
Granger 57, Zillah 49
Highline 59, Clover Park 30
Ilwaco 62, Willapa Valley 26
Kentlake 48, Tahoma 39
Kentridge 50, Mt. Rainier 19
Kingston 52, Bremerton 37
LaConner 52, Concrete 47
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 37, Chewelah 35
Lakeside (Seattle) 48, Chief Sealth 32
Lewis and Clark 76, Rogers (Spokane) 40
Liberty (Spangle) 64, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 39
Lindbergh 63, Foster 36
Lynden Christian 49, Sehome 26
Medical Lake 49, Riverside 41
Meridian 74, Lakewood 52
Montesano 66, Hoquiam 30
Mossyrock 62, Rainier 30
Mt. Rainier Lutheran 62, Quilcene 46
Mt. Spokane 54, University 39
Naselle 62, Taholah 51
North Kitsap 45, Port Angeles 18
Northport 76, Inchelium 73
Ocosta 34, South Bend 21
Olympic 46, Sequim 31
Puyallup 64, Graham-Kapowsin 15
Rainier Christian 37, Muckleshoot Tribal School 23
Raymond 53, North Beach 30
Renton 58, Tyee 32
Republic 62, Curlew 34
Shorecrest 46, Kings 35
Tacoma Baptist 46, Christian Faith 14
Thomas Jefferson 36, Auburn 31
Toledo 48, Onalaska 36
Toutle Lake 72, Pe Ell 42
Tulalip Heritage 53, Lummi 42
Valley Christian 58, Columbia (Hunters) 34
W. F. West 64, Tumwater 47
Wahkiakum 57, Napavine 43
Washington 30, Foss 24
White River 65, Fife 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chelan vs. Cashmere, ccd.
Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. La Salle, ppd. to Jan 18.
Entiat vs. Cascade Christian Academy, ppd.
Goldendale vs. Lyle-Wishram, ppd.
Hockinson vs. R.A. Long, ppd.
Mark Morris vs. Ridgefield, ccd.
Morton/White Pass vs. Kalama, ppd.
Mount Baker vs. Squalicum, ppd.
Mountain View vs. Fort Vancouver, ppd.
Nooksack Valley vs. Bellingham, ccd.
North Mason vs. Coupeville, ppd.
Okanogan vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.
Oroville vs. Brewster, ppd.
Prairie vs. Evergreen (Vancouver), ppd.
Prosser vs. Grandview, ppd.
Seton Catholic vs. La Center, ppd.
Skyview vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 1.
Soap Lake vs. Waterville/Mansfield, ppd.
Stevenson vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ppd.
Tonasket vs. Bridgeport, ppd.
West Valley (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ppd. to Feb 2.
