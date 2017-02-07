HS Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Feb. 7th

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL



Davis 73, Eastmont 49



Mark Morris 60, Ridgefield 47



Monroe 68, Cascade (Everett) 63



R.A. Long 61, Hockinson 59



Stanwood 75, Shorecrest 61



Woodland 59, Washougal 49



1B Sea King District 2

Semifinal

Tacoma Baptist 67, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 51



2A Great Northern League

First Round

East Valley (Spokane) 70, West Valley (Spokane) 58



Pullman 85, Cheney 73



3A Metro District 2

First Round

Bainbridge 71, Blanchet 64



Ballard 43, Lakeside (Seattle) 42



Rainier Beach 89, Eastside Catholic 55



West Seattle 53, Seattle Prep 49



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



1A Northwest District 1

First Round

Lynden Christian vs. South Whidbey, ppd. to Feb 8.



Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) vs. Meridian, ppd. to Feb 8.



4A West Central District 3

Play-In

Todd Beamer vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 8.



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Castle Rock 41, Columbia (White Salmon) 31



Eastmont 45, Davis 35



Mark Morris 51, Ridgefield 35



Moses Lake 46, Wenatchee 30



Stanwood 65, Shorecrest 53



Tumwater 63, Aberdeen 24



West Valley (Yakima) 56, Eisenhower 19



1A Northeast District 7

First Round

Chewelah 53, Freeman 34



Deer Park 48, Colville 33



1B District 1

First Round

Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 61, Orcas Christian 17



Lopez 32, Shoreline Christian 29



Tulalip Heritage 66, Grace Academy 35



1B Sea King District 2

First Round

Evergreen Lutheran 42, Rainier Christian 35



Tacoma Baptist 48, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 33



1B Southwest District 4

First Round

Three Rivers Christian School 37, Wishkah Valley 8



2A Yakima Valley District 5

First Round

East Valley (Yakima) 59, Toppenish 43



Selah 60, Ephrata 49



2B Northeast District 7

First Round

Reardan 32, Springdale 22



Tekoa/Rosalia 57, Kettle Falls 46



Wilbur-Creston 46, Asotin 24



3A Metro League

Play-In

Nathan Hale 59, Ingraham 41



Quarterfinal

Garfield 54, Seattle Prep 46



West Seattle 71, Cleveland 52



4A MCC-GSL

Play-In

Mead 54, University 41



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



3A Metro League

First Round

Holy Names vs. Bainbridge, ppd. to Feb 8.



Eastside Catholic vs. Ballard, ppd. to Feb 8.



4A West Central District 3

Play-In

Federal Way vs. Union, ppd. to Feb 8.



