HS Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Feb. 7th

Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davis 73, Eastmont 49
Mark Morris 60, Ridgefield 47
Monroe 68, Cascade (Everett) 63
R.A. Long 61, Hockinson 59
Stanwood 75, Shorecrest 61
Woodland 59, Washougal 49
1B Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Tacoma Baptist 67, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 51
2A Great Northern League
First Round
East Valley (Spokane) 70, West Valley (Spokane) 58
Pullman 85, Cheney 73
3A Metro District 2
First Round
Bainbridge 71, Blanchet 64
Ballard 43, Lakeside (Seattle) 42
Rainier Beach 89, Eastside Catholic 55
West Seattle 53, Seattle Prep 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
1A Northwest District 1
First Round
Lynden Christian vs. South Whidbey, ppd. to Feb 8.
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) vs. Meridian, ppd. to Feb 8.
4A West Central District 3
Play-In
Todd Beamer vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Castle Rock 41, Columbia (White Salmon) 31
Eastmont 45, Davis 35
Mark Morris 51, Ridgefield 35
Moses Lake 46, Wenatchee 30
Stanwood 65, Shorecrest 53
Tumwater 63, Aberdeen 24
West Valley (Yakima) 56, Eisenhower 19
1A Northeast District 7
First Round
Chewelah 53, Freeman 34
Deer Park 48, Colville 33
1B District 1
First Round
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 61, Orcas Christian 17
Lopez 32, Shoreline Christian 29
Tulalip Heritage 66, Grace Academy 35
1B Sea King District 2
First Round
Evergreen Lutheran 42, Rainier Christian 35
Tacoma Baptist 48, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 33
1B Southwest District 4
First Round
Three Rivers Christian School 37, Wishkah Valley 8
2A Yakima Valley District 5
First Round
East Valley (Yakima) 59, Toppenish 43
Selah 60, Ephrata 49
2B Northeast District 7
First Round
Reardan 32, Springdale 22
Tekoa/Rosalia 57, Kettle Falls 46
Wilbur-Creston 46, Asotin 24
3A Metro League
Play-In
Nathan Hale 59, Ingraham 41
Quarterfinal
Garfield 54, Seattle Prep 46
West Seattle 71, Cleveland 52
4A MCC-GSL
Play-In
Mead 54, University 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
3A Metro League
First Round
Holy Names vs. Bainbridge, ppd. to Feb 8.
Eastside Catholic vs. Ballard, ppd. to Feb 8.
4A West Central District 3
Play-In
Federal Way vs. Union, ppd. to Feb 8.
