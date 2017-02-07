NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Winter Storm Watch
Close

HS Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Feb. 7th

Associated Press , KING 10:36 PM. PST February 07, 2017

Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davis 73, Eastmont 49

Mark Morris 60, Ridgefield 47

Monroe 68, Cascade (Everett) 63

R.A. Long 61, Hockinson 59

Stanwood 75, Shorecrest 61

Woodland 59, Washougal 49

1B Sea King District 2
Semifinal
Tacoma Baptist 67, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 51

2A Great Northern League
First Round
East Valley (Spokane) 70, West Valley (Spokane) 58

Pullman 85, Cheney 73

3A Metro District 2
First Round
Bainbridge 71, Blanchet 64

Ballard 43, Lakeside (Seattle) 42

Rainier Beach 89, Eastside Catholic 55

West Seattle 53, Seattle Prep 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

1A Northwest District 1
First Round
Lynden Christian vs. South Whidbey, ppd. to Feb 8.

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) vs. Meridian, ppd. to Feb 8.

4A West Central District 3
Play-In
Todd Beamer vs. Camas, ppd. to Feb 8.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Castle Rock 41, Columbia (White Salmon) 31

Eastmont 45, Davis 35

Mark Morris 51, Ridgefield 35

Moses Lake 46, Wenatchee 30

Stanwood 65, Shorecrest 53

Tumwater 63, Aberdeen 24

West Valley (Yakima) 56, Eisenhower 19

1A Northeast District 7
First Round
Chewelah 53, Freeman 34

Deer Park 48, Colville 33

1B District 1
First Round
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 61, Orcas Christian 17

Lopez 32, Shoreline Christian 29

Tulalip Heritage 66, Grace Academy 35

1B Sea King District 2
First Round
Evergreen Lutheran 42, Rainier Christian 35

Tacoma Baptist 48, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 33

1B Southwest District 4
First Round
Three Rivers Christian School 37, Wishkah Valley 8

2A Yakima Valley District 5
First Round
East Valley (Yakima) 59, Toppenish 43

Selah 60, Ephrata 49

2B Northeast District 7
First Round
Reardan 32, Springdale 22

Tekoa/Rosalia 57, Kettle Falls 46

Wilbur-Creston 46, Asotin 24

3A Metro League
Play-In
Nathan Hale 59, Ingraham 41

Quarterfinal
Garfield 54, Seattle Prep 46

West Seattle 71, Cleveland 52

4A MCC-GSL
Play-In
Mead 54, University 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

3A Metro League
First Round
Holy Names vs. Bainbridge, ppd. to Feb 8.

Eastside Catholic vs. Ballard, ppd. to Feb 8.

4A West Central District 3
Play-In
Federal Way vs. Union, ppd. to Feb 8.
 

Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories