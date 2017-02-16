HS Hoops Scores for Thursday, Feb. 16th

(Credit: KING)

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



1A District 1/2

First Round

Mount Baker 59, Overlake School 52



1B North Central District 6

Semifinal

Entiat 50, Moses Lake Christian Academy 37



Pateros 61, Riverside Christian 39



1B Tri-District

Second Round

Lummi 57, Chief Kitsap Academy 32



Neah Bay 73, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 68



2A District 1

Consolation Semifinal

Lynden 84, Liberty 81



2A Southwest District 4

Consolation Semifinal

Centralia 57, Tumwater 52



2A West Central / SeaKing

Fifth Place

Clover Park 64, River Ridge 46



2A West Central /Sea King

Sixth Place

Olympic 64, Fife 54



2B Northwest District 1

Consolation

Friday Harbor 54, LaConner 30



Championship

Orcas Island 60, Seattle Lutheran 51



3A Greater Spokane District 8

Third Place

Mt. Spokane 54, North Central 45



Championship

Shadle Park 54, Kamiakin 49



3A Sea King District 2

Semifinal

Rainier Beach 65, Seattle Prep 51



4A Northwest District 1

Consolation

Kamiak 49, Lake Stevens 48



4A Sea-King District 2

Consolation

Inglemoor 63, Woodinville 60



4A West Central District 3

Semifinal

Federal Way 82, Curtis 79, 2OT



GIRLS BASKETBALL



1B Tri-District

Championship

Clallam Bay 49, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 46



Evergreen Lutheran 45, Rainier Christian 26



Neah Bay 42, Tulalip Heritage 38



Tacoma Baptist 56, Northwest Yeshiva 22



2A West Central /Sea King

Semifinal

North Kitsap 53, Franklin Pierce 38



White River 42, Port Angeles 31



2B Northeast District 7

Consolation

Liberty 57, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 44



2B Southwest District 4

Consolation

Adna 56, Napavine 24



Ilwaco 59, Raymond 35



3A MCC-GSL

Consolation

North Central 42, Southridge 41



Championship

Kamiakin 68, Mt. Spokane 62



3A Sea King District 2

Semifinal

Mercer Island 50, Blanchet 44



West Seattle 47, Bellevue 37



3A West Central District 3

Consolation Final

Wilson 70, Mountain View 47



Semifinal

Gig Harbor 54, Bethel 46



Prairie 62, Lincoln 53



4A North Central District 6

First Round

Moses Lake 58, Wenatchee 36



Sunnyside 55, Eastmont 32



4A Northwest District 1

Consolation

Kamiak 57, Jackson 44



Championship

Glacier Peak 60, Lake Stevens 41



4A Sea-King District 2

Consolation

Eastlake 63, Skyline 52



Championship

Woodinville 52, Bothell 48



4A West Central District 3

Consolation

Curtis 61, Rogers (Puyallup) 50



Kentlake 56, Todd Beamer 39



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



1A Southwest District 4

Consolation

Seton Catholic vs. Elma, ppd.



Hoquiam vs. King's Way Christian School, ppd.



