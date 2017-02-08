HS Hoops Highlights: West Seattle vs. Nathan Hale boys

SEATTLE - It wasn't easy, but Nathan Hale remained undefeated with a 72-59 win over West Seattle. The first half momentum was with the Wildcats, led by Seattle U commit Nate Pryor, who scored 17 points in the first half. West Seattle was up 40-34 going to halftime.

Nathan Hale came out with a vengeance after the half, scoring seven unanswered points off the top — the first five coming from Michael Porter Jr.

The Wildcats came back and tied the game 47-47, but that's when the Porter brothers turned up the heat. Porter Jr. scored 24 in the second half, and Jontay Porter dominated the court, making huge blocks and even bigger dunks on the Wildcats.

The Raiders deepened the lead in the fourth quarter and never let up, defeating West Seattle 72-59.

Michael Porter led Hale with 42 points. Nate Pryor led the Wildcats with 24 points.

