HS Hoops Highlights: Rainier Beach vs. Garfield boys basketball

Garfield boys beat Rainier Beach 76-70 in the Metro semi's.

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:31 PM. PST February 08, 2017

The Garfield boys beat Rainier Beach 76-70 in the Metro semifinals.

