NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Winter Storm Watch
Close

HS Hoops Highlights: Eastside Catholic vs. Rainier Beach boys

Rainier Beach beats Eastside Catholic 89-55 in the Metro League quarterfinals

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:27 PM. PST February 07, 2017

The Rainier Beach boys beat Eastside Catholic 89-55 in the Metro League quarterfinals.

KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories