HS Hoops Highlights: Cleveland vs. West Seattle girls

West Seattle beats Cleveland 71-52 in the Metro League quarterfinals

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:30 PM. PST February 07, 2017

The West Seattle girls beat Cleveland 71-52 in the Metro League quarterfinals.

