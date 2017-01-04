HS Girls' Basketball scores: January 2nd-3rd

Below are the high school girls basketball scores from Monday and Tuesday:

Monday January 2nd

NWC:

Lynden 60, Nooksack Valley 44

Sehome 38, Meridian 59

Anacortes 54, Sedro-Woolley 33

Cascade:

Cedar Park Christian Bothell 48, Bear Creek 25

NPSL 4A:

Kentwood 16, Kentridge 56

Kent Meridian 25, Hazen 37

Kentlake 68, Kennedy Catholic 39

Mt Rainier 41, Tahoma 55

Auburn Mountainview 39, Enumclaw 35

Todd Beamer 53, Federal Way 28

Thomas Jefferson 36, Decatur 26

Tuesday January 3rd

NWC:

Bellevue Christian 52, Meridian 57

Lakewood 44, Ferndale 47

Mount Baker 60, Bellingham 29

Lynden Chr 74, Squalicum 28

Cascade:

Sultan 22, Archbishop Murphy 78

South Whidbey 31, King’s 38

Granite Falls 28, Cedar Park Christian Bothell 42

Metro:

NPSL 4A:

SPSL 4A:

Puyallup 41, Olympia 55

Graham Kapowsin 20, Emerald Rige 64

Bellarmine 72, Sumner 35

Rogers 68, South Kitsap 57

SPSL 2A:

Highline 28, Seattle Christian 47

Olympic:

Port Angeles 41, Sequim 26

Chimacum 35, Vashon Island 27

Coupeville 39, Port Townsend 29

North Mason 19, Olympic 60

Kingston 52, North Kitsap 55

Klahowya vs. Bremerton (AWAITING SCORE)

Nisqually:

