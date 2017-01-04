HS Girls' Basketball scores: January 2nd-3rd

Below are the high school girls basketball scores from Monday and Tuesday:
Monday January 2nd
NWC:
Lynden 60, Nooksack Valley 44
Sehome 38, Meridian 59
Anacortes 54, Sedro-Woolley 33
Cascade:
Cedar Park Christian Bothell 48, Bear Creek 25
NPSL 4A:
Kentwood 16, Kentridge 56
Kent Meridian 25, Hazen 37
Kentlake 68, Kennedy Catholic 39
Mt Rainier 41, Tahoma 55
Auburn Mountainview 39, Enumclaw 35
Todd Beamer 53, Federal Way 28
Thomas Jefferson 36, Decatur 26
Tuesday January 3rd
NWC:
Bellevue Christian 52, Meridian 57
Lakewood 44, Ferndale 47
Mount Baker 60, Bellingham 29
Lynden Chr 74, Squalicum 28
Cascade:
Sultan 22, Archbishop Murphy 78
South Whidbey 31, King’s 38
Granite Falls 28, Cedar Park Christian Bothell 42
Metro:
NPSL 4A:
SPSL 4A:
Puyallup 41, Olympia 55
Graham Kapowsin 20, Emerald Rige 64
Bellarmine 72, Sumner 35
Rogers 68, South Kitsap 57
SPSL 2A:
Highline 28, Seattle Christian 47
Olympic:
Port Angeles 41, Sequim 26
Chimacum 35, Vashon Island 27
Coupeville 39, Port Townsend 29
North Mason 19, Olympic 60
Kingston 52, North Kitsap 55
Klahowya vs. Bremerton (AWAITING SCORE)
Nisqually:
