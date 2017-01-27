Close HS Basketball - Nathan Hale holds on to beat Garfield 69-65 Nathan Hale goes to Garfield High School and beats the Bulldogs in boys basketball, 69-65. KING 5 SPORTS , KING 11:21 PM. PST January 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST In high school boys basketball, Nathan Hale holds on to beat Garfield, 69-65. Here are the highlights from Garfield High School. Copyright 2016 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
