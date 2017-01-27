NWCN
HS Basketball - Nathan Hale holds on to beat Garfield 69-65

Nathan Hale goes to Garfield High School and beats the Bulldogs in boys basketball, 69-65.

In high school boys basketball, Nathan Hale holds on to beat Garfield, 69-65.  Here are the highlights from Garfield High School.

