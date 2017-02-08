NWCN
High School Hoops Scores for Weds, Feb. 8th

Associated Press , KING 11:55 PM. PST February 08, 2017

Wednesday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Republic 22

Arlington 82, Lynnwood 60

Cascade Christian 66, Seattle Christian 57

Edmonds-Woodway 76, Marysville-Getchell 24

Glacier Peak 61, Mariner 39

Kamiak 77, Jackson 61

Mountlake Terrace 70, Marysville-Pilchuck 58

Overlake School 60, University Prep 31

Seattle Lutheran 72, Auburn Adventist Academy 45

Snohomish 59, Shorewood 57

Tumwater 53, Aberdeen 42

Vashon Island 46, Bellevue Christian 29

W. F. West 59, Black Hills 55

Wellpinit 73, Inchelium 43

1B Southwest District 4
First Round
Naselle 73, Three Rivers Christian School 30

2A West Central / SeaKing
First Round
Fife 63, Clover Park 60

Kingston 65, Renton 53

Olympic 70, Highline 57

White River 61, Port Angeles 59

2B Southwest District 4
First Round
Adna 75, Ocosta 42

Chief Leschi 65, Morton/White Pass 51

Kalama 70, Raymond 46

Life Christian Academy 80, Rainier 40

Napavine 57, Onalaska 36

Toledo 57, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 42

Toutle Lake 48, Willapa Valley 41

Winlock 49, Ilwaco 46

3A Metro District 2
Chief Sealth 75, Roosevelt 63

Franklin 66, Ingraham 62

Second Round
Ballard 70, O'Dea 64

Cleveland 85, Bainbridge 60

Semifinal
Garfield 76, Rainier Beach 70

Nathan Hale 72, West Seattle 59

3A West Central/Southwest
First Round
Capital 74, Lakes 45

Central Kitsap 62, Bonney Lake 52

Kelso 62, Gig Harbor 52

Lincoln 101, Evergreen (Seattle) 65

Prairie 56, Peninsula 44

Spanaway Lake 62, Fort Vancouver 54

Timberline 86, Stadium 64

Wilson 69, North Thurston 62

4A West Central District 3
Auburn Riverside 81, South Kitsap 68

Puyallup 58, Tahoma 47

Play-In
Camas 67, Todd Beamer 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, ccd.

1A District 6/7
First Round
Medical Lake vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 9.

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Deer Park, ppd. to Feb 9.

2B North Central District 6
First Round
Manson vs. Soap Lake, ppd. to Feb 9.

3A Kingco District 2
Third Place
Lake Washington vs. Redmond, ppd. to Feb 9.

4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 9.

Gonzaga Prep vs. Hanford, ppd. to Feb 9.

Ferris vs. Chiawana, ppd. to Feb 9.

Walla Walla vs. Central Valley, ppd. to Feb 9.

4A Sea-King District 2
Issaquah vs. Woodinville, ppd. to Feb 9.

Inglemoor vs. Mount Si, ppd. to Feb 9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edmonds-Woodway 53, Marysville-Getchell 48

Glacier Peak 79, Mariner 33

Lynnwood 66, Arlington 43

Northwest School 38, Bear Creek School 32

Pomeroy 55, Waitsburg 24

Seattle Christian 59, Cascade Christian 38

Snohomish 53, Shorewood 18

University Prep 49, Overlake School 25

1B District 1
Mount Vernon Christian 59, Lummi 17

1B Sea King District 2
Northwest Yeshiva 61, Muckleshoot Tribal School 25

Puget Sound Adventist 48, Quilcene 47

2A Great Northern League
First Round
Clarkston 66, Pullman 49

West Valley (Spokane) 45, Cheney 31

2A Northwest District 1
Play In
Anacortes 69, Granite Falls 24

Sammamish 52, Mountlake Terrace 28

2B Southwest District 4
Adna 71, South Bend 23

Ilwaco 69, Onalaska 21

Kalama 81, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 32

Life Christian Academy 46, Mossyrock 40

Napavine 80, Ocosta 51

North Beach 42, Toutle Lake 40, OT

Raymond 71, Toledo 41

Wahkiakum 72, Pe Ell 17

3A Metro League
First Round
Bainbridge 51, Holy Names 48

Eastside Catholic 40, Ballard 36

Lakeside (Seattle) 58, Chief Sealth 47

Roosevelt 62, Nathan Hale 28

Semifinal
Blanchet 63, Garfield 55

West Seattle 51, Rainier Beach 45

4A West Central District 3
Kentwood 53, Emerald Ridge 50

Play-In
Puyallup 40, Enumclaw 30

Union 55, Federal Way 23

First Round
Camas 51, Olympia 35

Rogers (Puyallup) 63, Auburn Mountainview 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bellingham vs. Blaine, ppd.

1A Northwest District 1
South Whidbey vs. Meridian, ppd. to Feb 9.

Mount Baker vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), ppd. to Feb 9.

2B Western Bi-District
Play-In
Friday Harbor vs. Seattle Lutheran, ppd.

3A Sea King District 2
Third Place
Juanita vs. Redmond, ppd. to Feb 9.

Championship
Bellevue vs. Mercer Island, ppd. to Feb 9.

4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Gonzaga Prep vs. Walla Walla, ppd. to Feb 9.

Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 9.

Chiawana vs. Mead, ppd. to Feb 9.

Central Valley vs. Pasco, ppd. to Feb 9.

4A Sea-King District 2
First Round
Eastlake vs. Issaquah, ppd. to Feb 9.

Skyline vs. Inglemoor, ppd. to Feb 9.

4A West Central District 3
First Round
Kentridge vs. Hazen, ppd. to Feb 9.

Todd Beamer vs. Skyview, ppd. to Feb 9.

Curtis vs. Tahoma, ppd. to Feb 9.
 

