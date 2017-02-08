High School Hoops Scores for Weds, Feb. 8th

Wednesday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Republic 22
Arlington 82, Lynnwood 60
Cascade Christian 66, Seattle Christian 57
Edmonds-Woodway 76, Marysville-Getchell 24
Glacier Peak 61, Mariner 39
Kamiak 77, Jackson 61
Mountlake Terrace 70, Marysville-Pilchuck 58
Overlake School 60, University Prep 31
Seattle Lutheran 72, Auburn Adventist Academy 45
Snohomish 59, Shorewood 57
Tumwater 53, Aberdeen 42
Vashon Island 46, Bellevue Christian 29
W. F. West 59, Black Hills 55
Wellpinit 73, Inchelium 43
1B Southwest District 4
First Round
Naselle 73, Three Rivers Christian School 30
2A West Central / SeaKing
First Round
Fife 63, Clover Park 60
Kingston 65, Renton 53
Olympic 70, Highline 57
White River 61, Port Angeles 59
2B Southwest District 4
First Round
Adna 75, Ocosta 42
Chief Leschi 65, Morton/White Pass 51
Kalama 70, Raymond 46
Life Christian Academy 80, Rainier 40
Napavine 57, Onalaska 36
Toledo 57, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 42
Toutle Lake 48, Willapa Valley 41
Winlock 49, Ilwaco 46
3A Metro District 2
Chief Sealth 75, Roosevelt 63
Franklin 66, Ingraham 62
Second Round
Ballard 70, O'Dea 64
Cleveland 85, Bainbridge 60
Semifinal
Garfield 76, Rainier Beach 70
Nathan Hale 72, West Seattle 59
3A West Central/Southwest
First Round
Capital 74, Lakes 45
Central Kitsap 62, Bonney Lake 52
Kelso 62, Gig Harbor 52
Lincoln 101, Evergreen (Seattle) 65
Prairie 56, Peninsula 44
Spanaway Lake 62, Fort Vancouver 54
Timberline 86, Stadium 64
Wilson 69, North Thurston 62
4A West Central District 3
Auburn Riverside 81, South Kitsap 68
Puyallup 58, Tahoma 47
Play-In
Camas 67, Todd Beamer 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, ccd.
1A District 6/7
First Round
Medical Lake vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Feb 9.
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Deer Park, ppd. to Feb 9.
2B North Central District 6
First Round
Manson vs. Soap Lake, ppd. to Feb 9.
3A Kingco District 2
Third Place
Lake Washington vs. Redmond, ppd. to Feb 9.
4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 9.
Gonzaga Prep vs. Hanford, ppd. to Feb 9.
Ferris vs. Chiawana, ppd. to Feb 9.
Walla Walla vs. Central Valley, ppd. to Feb 9.
4A Sea-King District 2
Issaquah vs. Woodinville, ppd. to Feb 9.
Inglemoor vs. Mount Si, ppd. to Feb 9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edmonds-Woodway 53, Marysville-Getchell 48
Glacier Peak 79, Mariner 33
Lynnwood 66, Arlington 43
Northwest School 38, Bear Creek School 32
Pomeroy 55, Waitsburg 24
Seattle Christian 59, Cascade Christian 38
Snohomish 53, Shorewood 18
University Prep 49, Overlake School 25
1B District 1
Mount Vernon Christian 59, Lummi 17
1B Sea King District 2
Northwest Yeshiva 61, Muckleshoot Tribal School 25
Puget Sound Adventist 48, Quilcene 47
2A Great Northern League
First Round
Clarkston 66, Pullman 49
West Valley (Spokane) 45, Cheney 31
2A Northwest District 1
Play In
Anacortes 69, Granite Falls 24
Sammamish 52, Mountlake Terrace 28
2B Southwest District 4
Adna 71, South Bend 23
Ilwaco 69, Onalaska 21
Kalama 81, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 32
Life Christian Academy 46, Mossyrock 40
Napavine 80, Ocosta 51
North Beach 42, Toutle Lake 40, OT
Raymond 71, Toledo 41
Wahkiakum 72, Pe Ell 17
3A Metro League
First Round
Bainbridge 51, Holy Names 48
Eastside Catholic 40, Ballard 36
Lakeside (Seattle) 58, Chief Sealth 47
Roosevelt 62, Nathan Hale 28
Semifinal
Blanchet 63, Garfield 55
West Seattle 51, Rainier Beach 45
4A West Central District 3
Kentwood 53, Emerald Ridge 50
Play-In
Puyallup 40, Enumclaw 30
Union 55, Federal Way 23
First Round
Camas 51, Olympia 35
Rogers (Puyallup) 63, Auburn Mountainview 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bellingham vs. Blaine, ppd.
1A Northwest District 1
South Whidbey vs. Meridian, ppd. to Feb 9.
Mount Baker vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), ppd. to Feb 9.
2B Western Bi-District
Play-In
Friday Harbor vs. Seattle Lutheran, ppd.
3A Sea King District 2
Third Place
Juanita vs. Redmond, ppd. to Feb 9.
Championship
Bellevue vs. Mercer Island, ppd. to Feb 9.
4A MCC-GSL
First Round
Gonzaga Prep vs. Walla Walla, ppd. to Feb 9.
Richland vs. Lewis and Clark, ppd. to Feb 9.
Chiawana vs. Mead, ppd. to Feb 9.
Central Valley vs. Pasco, ppd. to Feb 9.
4A Sea-King District 2
First Round
Eastlake vs. Issaquah, ppd. to Feb 9.
Skyline vs. Inglemoor, ppd. to Feb 9.
4A West Central District 3
First Round
Kentridge vs. Hazen, ppd. to Feb 9.
Todd Beamer vs. Skyview, ppd. to Feb 9.
Curtis vs. Tahoma, ppd. to Feb 9.
