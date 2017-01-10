High School Hoops Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10th

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL



Aberdeen 53, W. F. West 51



Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Valley Christian 16



Anacortes 75, Meridian 40



Archbishop Murphy 69, Sultan 39



Auburn Riverside 67, Thomas Jefferson 34



Bellarmine Prep 72, Curtis 63



Bellevue 67, Interlake 48



Bellingham 73, Sedro-Woolley 54



Bothell 66, Eastlake 51



Bremerton 65, North Mason 39



Brewster 59, Waterville/Mansfield 26



Cascade Christian 49, Charles Wright Academy 34



Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 54, Granite Falls 37



Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 73, Providence Classical Christian 24



Central Valley 59, Ferris 55



Centralia 54, Black Hills 52



Chewelah 42, Riverside 36



Chief Leschi 73, North Beach 46



Clarkston 62, East Valley (Spokane) 40



Cleveland 65, Ballard 56



Columbia River 69, Hockinson 53



Concrete 67, Darrington 49



Crosspoint Academy 57, Puget Sound Adventist 44



Curlew 56, Northport 47



Eastside Catholic 67, O'Dea 56



Edmonds-Woodway 79, Arlington 67



Entiat 45, Pateros 42



Enumclaw 77, Auburn 74



Everett 70, Marysville-Getchell 43



Federal Way 97, Decatur 65



Freeman 76, Deer Park 44



Garfield 82, Chief Sealth 74



Glacier Peak 56, Monroe 46



Gonzaga Prep 64, Rogers (Spokane) 24



Hoquiam 80, Forks 74



Ilwaco 57, Ocosta 36



Inchelium 60, Cusick 49



Inglemoor 56, Skyline 53



Ingraham 53, Blanchet 42



Jackson 52, Lake Stevens 44



Juanita 65, Redmond 55



Kamiak 75, Mount Vernon 73



Kennedy 66, Tahoma 64



Kent Meridian 61, Kentlake 60



Kentridge 67, Hazen 26



Kentwood 70, Mt. Rainier 40



Kings 60, South Whidbey 37



Kingston 68, Port Angeles 46



La Salle 65, Highland 23



LaConner 57, Shoreline Christian 37



Lewis and Clark 62, North Central 41



Liberty 64, Lake Washington 55



Liberty (Spangle) 75, Wilbur-Creston 28



Life Christian Academy 79, Willapa Valley 31



Lummi 89, Grace Academy 29



Lynden 71, Squalicum 57



Lynnwood 75, Snohomish 53



Mariner 62, Cascade (Everett) 54



Mark Morris 56, Washougal 42



Mary Knight 59, Wishkah Valley 7



Medical Lake 61, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 60



Mercer Island 75, Sammamish 48



Mount Si 58, Newport 50



Mountlake Terrace 73, Oak Harbor 40



Mt. Rainier Lutheran 57, Evergreen Lutheran 44



Nathan Hale 91, Franklin 55



Newport 57, Colville 50



North Kitsap 62, Olympic 52



Northwest Christian (Lacey) 53, South Bend 32



Olympia 64, South Kitsap 52



Orcas Island 79, Mount Vernon Christian 36



Oroville 59, Lake Roosevelt 53



Overlake School 58, Bush 32



Port Townsend 48, Chimacum 44



Rainier Beach 69, Lakeside (Seattle) 31



Rainier Christian 65, Northwest Yeshiva 51



Seattle Christian 65, Vashon Island 57



Seattle Prep 74, Roosevelt 51



Sehome 79, Nooksack Valley 52



Shadle Park 60, Mt. Spokane 33



Shorecrest 71, Marysville-Pilchuck 66



Stanwood 88, Shorewood 36



Sumner 59, Puyallup 58



Tacoma Baptist 62, Pope John Paul II 47



Taholah 83, Lake Quinault 23



Todd Beamer 66, Auburn Mountainview 58



Tumwater 67, Rochester 49



University 75, Mead 64



Wellpinit 77, Odessa-Harrington 70



West Seattle 67, Bainbridge 40



West Valley (Spokane) 46, Cheney 43



Woodinville 63, Issaquah 51



Zillah 90, Selah 70



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Cascade Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.



College Place vs. Royal, ppd.



Coupeville vs. Sequim, ppd. to Jan 30.



Dayton vs. Pomeroy, ppd.



Ephrata vs. Grandview, ppd. to Jan 11.



Hanford vs. Chiawana, ppd.



Kennewick vs. Southridge, ppd.



King's Way Christian School vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ppd. to Jan 13.



Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.



Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.



Naches Valley vs. Chelan, ppd.



River View vs. Columbia (Burbank), ppd.



Soap Lake vs. Bridgeport, ccd.



Wahluke vs. Warden, ppd.



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Valley Christian 29



Anacortes 54, Meridian 36



Annie Wright 40, Northwest School 23



Archbishop Murphy 71, Granite Falls 25



Asotin 55, Kendrick, Idaho 31



Auburn 46, Enumclaw 45



Auburn Riverside 49, Thomas Jefferson 21



Bear Creek School 40, Forest Ridge 39



Bellarmine Prep 53, Curtis 47



Brewster 38, Waterville/Mansfield 32



Bush 41, Overlake School 35



Cascade Christian 55, Charles Wright Academy 22



Cashmere 74, Cascade (Leavenworth) 8



Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 48, South Whidbey 44



Central Valley 73, Ferris 24



Chewelah 52, Riverside 28



Clarkston 44, East Valley (Spokane) 41



Columbia River 69, Hockinson 53



Concrete 57, Darrington 35



Curlew 59, Northport 41



Entiat 56, Pateros 29



Evergreen Lutheran 43, Mt. Rainier Lutheran 31



Federal Way 39, Decatur 34



Forks 42, Hoquiam 40



Freeman 33, Deer Park 30



Gonzaga Prep 72, Rogers (Spokane) 42



Grace Academy 31, Lummi 29



Inchelium 49, Cusick 28



Kalama 55, Adna 45



Kentlake 58, Kent Meridian 12



Kentridge 76, Hazen 34



Kingston 48, Port Angeles 45



La Center 72, Castle Rock 36



La Salle 58, Highland 38



LaConner 55, Shoreline Christian 13



Lake Roosevelt 63, Oroville 34



Lewis and Clark 66, North Central 35



Liberty (Spangle) 60, Wilbur-Creston 36



Life Christian Academy 49, Willapa Valley 31



Lynden 62, Squalicum 46



Mary Knight 40, Wishkah Valley 27



Mead 55, University 43



Medical Lake 48, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 36



Montesano 64, Elma 53



Mossyrock 43, Morton/White Pass 24



Mount Vernon Christian 49, Orcas Island 45



Mt. Rainier 57, Kentwood 42



Mt. Spokane 73, Shadle Park 26



Napavine 57, Toutle Lake 40



Newport 67, Colville 59



North Kitsap 64, Olympic 58



Okanogan 79, Omak 35



Olympia 50, South Kitsap 26



Port Townsend 39, Chimacum 38



Puget Sound Adventist 41, Crosspoint Academy 35



Puyallup 46, Sumner 42



Rainier 41, Winlock 40



Rainier Christian 51, Northwest Yeshiva 49



Rogers (Puyallup) 52, Emerald Ridge 28



Seattle Christian 41, Vashon Island 30



Sedro-Woolley 63, Bellingham 33



Sehome 46, Nooksack Valley 37



Tacoma Baptist 67, Pope John Paul II 23



Taholah 55, Lake Quinault 26



Tahoma 55, Kennedy 44



Todd Beamer 68, Auburn Mountainview 20



Toledo 50, Pe Ell 30



Wahkiakum 72, Onalaska 25



Washougal 57, Mark Morris 54



Wellpinit 81, Odessa-Harrington 55



West Valley (Spokane) 43, Cheney 39



Woodland 59, Ridgefield 40



Zillah 63, Selah 61



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Cascade Christian Academy vs. Riverside Christian, ppd.



College Place vs. Royal, ppd.



Dayton vs. Pomeroy, ppd.



Ephrata vs. Grandview, ppd.



Hanford vs. Chiawana, ppd.



Hermiston, Ore. vs. Sunnyside, ccd.



Kennewick vs. Southridge, ppd.



Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.



Lyle-Wishram vs. Goldendale, ppd.



Naches Valley vs. Chelan, ppd.



River View vs. Columbia (Burbank), ppd.



Sequim vs. Coupeville, ppd. to Jan 30.



Stevenson vs. Seton Catholic, ppd.



Wahluke vs. Warden, ppd.



