High School Hoops Scores for Tues, Jan. 31st

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL



Almira/Coulee-Hartline 71, Columbia (Hunters) 25



Arlington 83, Shorewood 73



Asotin 72, Tekoa/Rosalia 66



Bellevue 88, Sammamish 47



Black Hills 66, Rochester 35



Bonney Lake 56, Lakes 50



Bothell 79, Issaquah 46



Brewster 63, Bridgeport 39



Capital 64, North Thurston 59



Cascade (Everett) 59, Lake Stevens 54



Cashmere 68, Okanogan 60



Central Kitsap 51, Peninsula 45



Chewelah 45, Riverside 43



Chiawana 81, Southridge 44



Chief Sealth 65, Ballard 62



Columbia River 64, Hockinson 32



Colville 58, Newport 57



Connell 48, Kiona-Benton 39



Crosspoint Academy 75, Quilcene 44



Edmonds-Woodway 88, Everett 62



Ellensburg 55, Prosser 46



Emerald Ridge 73, Graham-Kapowsin 51



Forks 67, Montesano 62



Franklin 89, Blanchet 67



Gig Harbor 84, Yelm 77



Glacier Peak 62, Kamiak 48



Gonzaga Prep 54, Ferris 39



Inglemoor 58, Newport 51



Ingraham 62, Bainbridge 47



Jackson 77, Mariner 53



Kamiakin 74, Hanford 43



Kennewick 62, Pasco 35



King's Way Christian School 66, Stevenson 63



Kingston 71, Port Townsend 55



Kittitas 85, White Swan 39



Klahowya 58, Chimacum 49



La Center 71, Columbia (White Salmon) 60



La Salle 63, Highland 21



Lake Washington 48, Mercer Island 42



Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 67, Medical Lake 57



Liberty 74, Juanita 49



Liberty (Spangle) 62, Colfax 37



Liberty Christian 58, Mabton 50



Lincoln 79, Bethel 47



Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Reardan 43



Lindbergh 79, Renton 73



Lynden Christian 64, Bellingham 57



Lynnwood 52, Marysville-Getchell 44



Manson 60, Soap Lake 50



Mark Morris 81, Washougal 48



Meadowdale 55, Marysville-Pilchuck 52



Meridian 68, Squalicum 66



Monroe 67, Mount Vernon 60



Mount Baker 53, Lynden 51



Mount Si 56, Skyline 53



Mt. Rainier Lutheran 67, Christian Faith 20



Mt. Spokane 61, North Central 54



Naches Valley 73, Cle Elum/Roslyn 48



Naselle 74, Oakville 35



Nathan Hale 90, Seattle Prep 68



North Kitsap 59, Bremerton 42



Northwest Christian (Colbert) 59, Springdale 51



O'Dea 64, Lakeside (Seattle) 54



Oak Harbor 54, Burlington-Edison 51



Omak 56, Chelan 42



Pateros 69, Cascade Christian Academy 33



Pope John Paul II 62, Auburn Adventist Academy 54



Port Angeles 62, Olympic 60



Pullman 60, Cheney 40



Puyallup 51, Olympia 44



River View 63, Columbia (Burbank) 56



Rogers (Spokane) 67, Mead 62



Royal 73, College Place 48



Seattle Academy 63, Bear Creek School 54



Seattle Christian 56, Charles Wright Academy 48



Seattle Lutheran 55, Puget Sound Adventist 41



Sedro-Woolley 62, Nooksack Valley 53



Selah 80, Othello 53



Selkirk 62, Inchelium 57



Sequim 57, North Mason 40



Seton Catholic 83, Castle Rock 69



Shadle Park 79, Lewis and Clark 67



Shorecrest 55, Snohomish 38



South Kitsap 74, Rogers (Puyallup) 50



Spanaway Lake 61, Wilson 57



St. George's 73, Kettle Falls 29



Stadium 72, Mount Tahoma 55



Stanwood 82, Mountlake Terrace 53



Sumner 59, Bellarmine Prep 48



Sunnyside Christian 78, Yakama Tribal 50



Tacoma Baptist 63, Evergreen Lutheran 37



Taholah 100, Lake Quinault 12



Timberline 84, Shelton 57



Tonasket 75, Liberty Bell 39



Toppenish 75, Quincy 30



Touchet 53, Bickleton 42



Tri-Cities Prep 58, Walla Walla Academy 51



Tulalip Heritage 68, Providence Classical Christian 43



University 65, Central Valley 60



Wapato 74, Grandview 65



Warden 70, Wahluke 64



West Seattle 46, Cleveland 45



White River 62, Highline 50



Wilbur-Creston 46, Davenport 35



Woodland 53, Ridgefield 39



Zillah 82, Granger 64



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Adna 62, Morton/White Pass 24



Almira/Coulee-Hartline 74, Columbia (Hunters) 23



Annie Wright 60, Eastside Prep 29



Archbishop Murphy 65, Kings 41



Auburn Riverside 51, Todd Beamer 41



Bellarmine Prep 74, Sumner 55



Bellevue Christian 38, Cascade Christian 20



Black Hills 56, Rochester 29



Brewster 63, Bridgeport 39



Cashmere 52, Okanogan 50



Cedarcrest 58, Sultan 31



Central Kitsap 52, Peninsula 37



Central Valley 65, University 30



Centralia 58, Aberdeen 25



Cheney 60, Pullman 46



Chewelah 37, Riverside 22



Chiawana 62, Southridge 44



Chimacum 40, Klahowya 27



Clarkston 49, West Valley (Spokane) 38



Colfax 53, Liberty (Spangle) 52



Columbia (Burbank) 54, River View 43



Colville 58, Newport 57



Connell 54, Kiona-Benton 45



Davenport 51, Wilbur-Creston 20



Elma 69, Tenino 49



Freeman 55, Deer Park 42



Gig Harbor 62, Yelm 27



Gonzaga Prep 62, Ferris 35



Granger 55, Zillah 50



Kamiakin 70, Hanford 32



La Salle 55, Highland 39



Lakes 44, Bonney Lake 37



Lewis and Clark 55, Shadle Park 29



Lincoln 50, Bethel 26



Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 59, Reardan 44



Lynden 46, Mount Baker 45



Lynden Christian 72, Bellingham 35



Mabton 46, Liberty Christian 31



Manson 43, Soap Lake 29



Mary Knight 49, Wishkah Valley 27



Mead 54, Rogers (Spokane) 40



Meadowdale 38, Marysville-Pilchuck 26



Medical Lake 50, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 47



Mercer Island 69, Lake Washington 24



Meridian 56, Squalicum 51



Montesano 72, Forks 21



Mossyrock 54, Winlock 33



Mount Tahoma 60, Stadium 42



Mt. Rainier Lutheran 53, Christian Faith 14



Mt. Spokane 47, North Central 38



Napavine 54, Onalaska 24



North Kitsap 57, Bremerton 38



North Thurston 54, Capital 49



Northwest Christian (Colbert) 57, Springdale 19



Northwest Yeshiva 55, Muckleshoot Tribal School 40



Olympia 56, Puyallup 41



Omak 48, Chelan 24



Overlake School 41, Forest Ridge 26



Pasco 45, Kennewick 39



Pe Ell 34, Rainier 23



Port Angeles 45, Olympic 33



Port Townsend 54, Kingston 44



Prosser 52, Ellensburg 31



Quilcene 47, Crosspoint Academy 25



R.A. Long 53, Ridgefield 43



Raymond 47, Ocosta 41



Rogers (Puyallup) 54, South Kitsap 33



Royal 44, College Place 39



Seattle Academy 50, Bear Creek School 24



Seattle Christian 53, Charles Wright Academy 19



Seattle Lutheran 54, Puget Sound Adventist 37



Selah 53, Othello 30



Selkirk 43, Inchelium 39



South Whidbey 62, Granite Falls 50



St. George's 48, Kettle Falls 27



Stanwood 66, Mountlake Terrace 38



Sunnyside Christian 72, Yakama Tribal 33



Tacoma Baptist def. Evergreen Lutheran, forfeit



Timberline 59, Shelton 43



Toppenish 63, Quincy 24



Toutle Lake 52, Toledo 47



Trout Lake 37, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 36



Valley Christian 57, Wellpinit 43



W. F. West 61, Tumwater 50



Wahkiakum 56, Kalama 53



Wapato 53, Grandview 46



Warden 59, Wahluke 39



Waterville/Mansfield 52, Oroville 40



White Swan 48, Kittitas 30



Wilson 65, Spanaway Lake 13



