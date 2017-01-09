NWCN
High School Hoops Scores for Monday, Jan. 9th

Associated Press , KING 11:55 PM. PST January 09, 2017

Monday's Scores
By The Associated Press


BOYS BASKETBALL


Bear Creek School 42, Black Hills 39

Bellevue 59, Redmond 35

Chief Kitsap Academy 76, Quilcene 60

Emerald Ridge 56, Rogers (Puyallup) 44

Evergreen (Seattle) 61, Foster 31

Ferndale 69, Blaine 61

Fife 72, Washington 47

Fort Vancouver 68, Hudson's Bay 65

Foss 96, Franklin Pierce 24

Highline 68, Eatonville 55

Kelso 82, Evergreen (Vancouver) 60

Lakes 82, Bethel 68

Lindbergh 73, White River 62

Lynden Christian 73, Burlington-Edison 50

Mount Baker 64, Lakewood 50

Prairie 70, Mountain View 53

Ridgefield 58, Woodland 52

Seattle Academy 57, Bellevue Christian 40

Steilacoom 66, River Ridge 48

Timberline 70, Yelm 49

Tyee 61, Orting 53

Wilson 69, Spanaway Lake 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Battle Ground vs. Skyview, ppd. to Jan 14.

Camas vs. Union, ppd. to Jan 12.

Hockinson vs. Columbia River, ppd. to Jan 10.

La Center vs. Castle Rock, ppd.

Mark Morris vs. Washougal, ppd. to Jan 10.

Seton Catholic vs. Stevenson, ppd.

Wapato vs. Zillah, ppd. to Jan 23.

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellevue Christian 57, Seattle Academy 45

Bethel 49, Lakes 44

Eatonville 62, Highline 36

Fife 47, Washington 35

Franklin Pierce 55, Foss 15

Hudson's Bay 46, Fort Vancouver 40

Kelso 46, Evergreen (Vancouver) 23

Lynden Christian 44, Burlington-Edison 39

Mercer Island 47, Newport 32

Mount Baker 57, Lakewood 29

Orting 52, Tyee 39

R.A. Long 55, Astoria, Ore. 44

Renton 69, Clover Park 28

River Ridge 63, Steilacoom 29

Sammamish 47, Lake Washington 37

Spanaway Lake 43, Graham-Kapowsin 29

Timberline 49, Yelm 36

White River 80, Lindbergh 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Battle Ground vs. Skyview, ppd. to Jan 12.

Camas vs. Union, ppd. to Jan 12.
 

Associated Press


