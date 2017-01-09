High School Hoops Scores for Monday, Jan. 9th

wiaa hoops (Photo: KING)

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL



Bear Creek School 42, Black Hills 39



Bellevue 59, Redmond 35



Chief Kitsap Academy 76, Quilcene 60



Emerald Ridge 56, Rogers (Puyallup) 44



Evergreen (Seattle) 61, Foster 31



Ferndale 69, Blaine 61



Fife 72, Washington 47



Fort Vancouver 68, Hudson's Bay 65



Foss 96, Franklin Pierce 24



Highline 68, Eatonville 55



Kelso 82, Evergreen (Vancouver) 60



Lakes 82, Bethel 68



Lindbergh 73, White River 62



Lynden Christian 73, Burlington-Edison 50



Mount Baker 64, Lakewood 50



Prairie 70, Mountain View 53



Ridgefield 58, Woodland 52



Seattle Academy 57, Bellevue Christian 40



Steilacoom 66, River Ridge 48



Timberline 70, Yelm 49



Tyee 61, Orting 53



Wilson 69, Spanaway Lake 63



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Battle Ground vs. Skyview, ppd. to Jan 14.



Camas vs. Union, ppd. to Jan 12.



Hockinson vs. Columbia River, ppd. to Jan 10.



La Center vs. Castle Rock, ppd.



Mark Morris vs. Washougal, ppd. to Jan 10.



Seton Catholic vs. Stevenson, ppd.



Wapato vs. Zillah, ppd. to Jan 23.





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellevue Christian 57, Seattle Academy 45



Bethel 49, Lakes 44



Eatonville 62, Highline 36



Fife 47, Washington 35



Franklin Pierce 55, Foss 15



Hudson's Bay 46, Fort Vancouver 40



Kelso 46, Evergreen (Vancouver) 23



Lynden Christian 44, Burlington-Edison 39



Mercer Island 47, Newport 32



Mount Baker 57, Lakewood 29



Orting 52, Tyee 39



R.A. Long 55, Astoria, Ore. 44



Renton 69, Clover Park 28



River Ridge 63, Steilacoom 29



Sammamish 47, Lake Washington 37



Spanaway Lake 43, Graham-Kapowsin 29



Timberline 49, Yelm 36



White River 80, Lindbergh 51



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Battle Ground vs. Skyview, ppd. to Jan 12.



Camas vs. Union, ppd. to Jan 12.



Associated Press