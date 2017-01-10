Girls' HS hoops scores: Monday, January 10th

Here are the girls basketball scores from Monday, January 10th.
Wesco:
Mount Vernon 41, Oak Harbor 36
Lake Stevens 51, Kamiak 42
NWC:
Lynden Christian 44, Burlington Edison 39
Lakewood 29, Mount Baker 57
Ferndale 55, Blaine 33
Kingco:
Sammamish 47, Lake Washington 37
Newport vs Mercer Island *awaiting score*
Holy Names Academy 31, Bellevue 69
SPSL 4A:
Spanaway Lake 43, Graham Kapowsin 29
PCL:
Bethel 49, Lakes 44
SSC:
Timberline 49, Yelm 36
SPSL 2A:
Franklin Pierce 55, Foss 15
Foster vs Evergreen *awaiting score*
Lindbergh 51, White River 80
Fife 47, Washington 35
Eatonville 62, Highline 36
Orting 52, Tyee 39
Renton 69, Clover Park 28
Steilacoom 39, River Ridge 63
Nisqually:
Bellevue Christian 57, Seattle Academy 45
