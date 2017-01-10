NWCN
Girls' HS hoops scores: Monday, January 10th

Brittney Lott , KING 11:21 AM. PST January 10, 2017

Here are the girls basketball scores from Monday, January 10th.

 

Wesco:

Mount Vernon 41, Oak Harbor 36

Lake Stevens 51, Kamiak 42

 

 

NWC:

Lynden Christian 44, Burlington Edison 39

Lakewood 29, Mount Baker 57

Ferndale 55, Blaine 33

 

 

Kingco:

Sammamish 47, Lake Washington 37

Newport vs Mercer Island *awaiting score*

Holy Names Academy 31, Bellevue 69

 

 

SPSL 4A:

Spanaway Lake 43, Graham Kapowsin 29

 

 

PCL:

Bethel 49, Lakes 44

 

 

SSC:

Timberline 49, Yelm 36

 

 

SPSL 2A:

Franklin Pierce 55, Foss 15

Foster vs Evergreen *awaiting score*

Lindbergh 51, White River 80

Fife 47, Washington 35

Eatonville 62, Highline 36

Orting 52, Tyee 39

Renton 69, Clover Park 28

Steilacoom 39, River Ridge 63

 

 

Nisqually:

Bellevue Christian 57, Seattle Academy 45

