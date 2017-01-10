NWCN
Boys' HS hoops scores: Monday, January 10th

Brittney Lott , KING 11:16 AM. PST January 10, 2017

Here are the boys basketball scores from Monday, January 10th.

 

 

NWC :

Burlington-Ed 50, Lynden Christian 73

Mount Baker 64, Lakewood 50

Blaine 61, Ferndale 69

 

 

Kingco:

Bellevue 59, Redmond 35

Sammamish 35, Lake Washington 69

 

 

Metro:

Eastside Catholic vs Rainier Beach *awaiting score*

 

 

SPSL 4A

Rogers 44, Emerald Ridge 56

 

 

PCL 3A:

Spanaway Lake 63, Wilson 69

Lakes vs Bethel *awaiting score*

 

 

SSC 3A:

Yelm 49, Timberline 70

 

 

SPSL 2A:

Foss 96, Franklin Pierce 24

Evergreen 61, Foster 31

White River 62, Lindbergh 73

Washington 47, Fife 72

Highline 68, Eatonville 55

Tyee 61, Orting 53

Clover Park 68, Renton 75

River Ridge 48, Steilacoom 66

 

 

Nisqually 2A:

Bellevue Christian 40, Seattle Academy 57

 

 

 

