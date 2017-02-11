NWCN
Bothell advances to KingCo 4A title game, beating Inglemoor 44-39

Bothell beats Inglemoor, 44-39 in the KingCo 4A semifinals for boys basketball. Here are the highlights.

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:04 PM. PST February 11, 2017

Bothell takes on Inglemoor in boys basketball.  Bothell wins the semifinals game, 44-39.  They'll face Skyline in the KingCo 4A title game.

