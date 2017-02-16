Bishop Kelly girls to face defending state champion Century in first round
Bishop Kelly girls will face defending 4A state champion Century in the opening round of the 2017 state basketball tournament. The two teams faced off in the state championship game in 2016.
wsts2 8:18 AM. PST February 16, 2017
