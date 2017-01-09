2017 Treasure Valley college commitments

Kari Taylor (Capital)

An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.

BISHOP KELLY

Aubrey Chatterton (Soccer) - Gonzaga University

Erin McGrath (Soccer) - Oregon Institute of Technology*

Kylee Atkins (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Cameron Coyle (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Brody Bonfilio (Golf) - Western Washington University

Loading... Kelly Kukla (Eagle) - University of Colorado at Colorado Springs softball (photo courtesy of Norma Kukla) Norma Kukla

Gabby Peters (Eagle) - Boise State University softball (2019) (photo courtesy of Crossfire Softball)

Danny Cuevas (Caldwell) - Northwest Nazarene University soccer Jaynee Nielsen

Kari Taylor (Capital) - Boise State University cross country/track & field

Akex Draghici (Centennial) - College of Idaho soccer

Kylie Barber (Meridian/Rocky Mountain) - Colorado Mesa University lacrosse

Cameron Coyle (Bishop Kelly) - College of Idaho soccer

John Ojukwu (Boise) - Boise State University football

Regan Widner (Rocky Mountain) - Carroll College soccer

Lily Schlake (Rocky Mountain) - University of Portland soccer (photo courtesy of Bruce Schlake) (photo courtesy of Bruce Schlake)

Payton McBride (Borah) - University of Utah soccer (2019)

Kolby Lee (Rocky Mountain) - BYU basketball

Delveion Jackson (Centennial) - UC Davis basketball

Brenna Davidson (Centennial) - Westminster College soccer

Maddie Geritz (Borah) - Carroll College basketball (2017) (photo courtesy of Joe Carlson) Joe Carlson

Grace Michael (Timberline) - Northeastern University soccer (2018) (photo courtesy of Todd Michael) Todd Michael

Brooke Foster (Timberline) - University of Montana volleyball

Jadyn Baumgartner (Timberline) - Whitworth University soccer (photo courtesy of Suzie Hall) Suzie Hall

Lauren Brocke (Centennial) - Wichita State University basketball

Tori Williams (Centennial) - University of Utah basketball

Kennedi Paul (Capital) - Boise State University soccer (2018)

McKenzie Kilpatrick (Borah) - University of Montana soccer (2018)

Allison O'Hara (Centennial) - Pepperdine University volleyball KTVB

Payton Spoja (Boise) - University of Montana volleyball

Bailey Schieve (Boise) - West Point volleyball

Lauren Bouvia (Weiser) - University of California Davis soccer

Makalya Christensen (Centennial) - University of Utah soccer (2018) Dani Allsop/KTVB

Josie Bush (Centennial) - BYU soccer (2018) Dani Allsop/KTVB

Madison Roache (Boise) - Westminster College soccer Dani Allsop/KTVB

Megan Harvey (Boise) - Corban University soccer Allsop, Danielle

Lauren Bouvia (Weiser) - UC Davis soccer

Emma Bailey (Eagle) - BYU soccer

Aubree Chatterton (Bishop Kelly) - Gonzaga University soccer

Tucker Rovig (Mountain View) - Montana State University football Photo courtesy of Mark Curtis

Parker Billings (Timberline) - College of Idaho soccer



































































of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Have photos you'd like to add? Email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com

BOISE

Megan Harvey (Soccer) - Corban University*

Bailey Schieve (Volleyball) - West Point*

Payton Spoja (Volleyball) - University of Montana*

Madison Roache (Soccer) - Westminster College*

John Ojukwu (Football) - Boise State University*

Kathryn Blickenstaff (Soccer) - University of Idaho*

Julia Lewis (Soccer) - Boise State University (2018)

Mandy Simpson (Basketball) - University of Oklahoma*

Sophia Graham (Volleyball) - Concordia University*

Maddie Wolter (Volleyball) - Carroll College*

Lili Finch (Soccer) - Boise State University*

Abbey Erwin (Swimming) - University of Minnesota*

BORAH

Macie Nelson (Soccer) - Boise State University (2018)

Kylee Geis (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)

McKenzie Kilpatrick (Soccer) - University of Montana (2018)

Maddie Geritz (Basketball) - Carroll College (2018)

Payton McBride (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)

CALDWELL

Danny Cuevas (Soccer) - Northwest Nazarene University

Lissette Saenz (Basketball) - Treasure Valley Community College

CAPITAL

Kennedi Paul (Soccer) - Boise State University (2018)

Kari Taylor (Cross country/Track & field) - Boise State University*

Britt Ipsen (Track) - University of Idaho*

Drew Zmuda (Baseball) - Grand Canyon University*

Tristin Bowens (Track & Field) - University of Idaho*

CENTENNIAL

Tori Williams (Basketball) - University of Utah*

Makayla Christensen (Soccer) - University of Utah (2018)

Allison O'Hara (Volleyball) - Pepperdine University*

Josie Bush (Soccer) - BYU (2018)

Lauren Brocke (Basketball) - Wichita State University*

Delveion Jackson (Basketball) - UC Davis

Brenna Davidson (Soccer) - Westminster College

Chad Martin (Baseball) - Walla Walla Community College

Alex Draghici (Soccer) - College of Idaho

Karolyne Collins (Soccer) - Northwest Nazarene University

COLUMBIA

Ragan McGilvery (Golf) - Northwest Nazarene University

EAGLE

Emma Bailey (Soccer) - BYU

Autumn Moffat (Softball) - BYU *

Hailey Fisher (Softball) - Weber State University*

Alec Kuzmack (Football) - Washington State University

Kelly Kukla (Softball) - University of Colorado at Colorado Springs*

Max Moore (Football) - University of Idaho

Christian Padilla (Baseball) - Spokane Community College

Zane Friedt (Lacrosse) - Fairfield University (CT)*

Ryan Hansen (Baseball) - University of Montana - Billings*

Abby Mangum (Basketball) - BYU

Gabby Peters (Softball) - Boise State University (2019)

Rachel Menlove (Softball) - Portland State University

Dania Holmberg (Cross Country/Track & Field) - Seattle Pacific University

EMMETT

Mahra McLeod (Volleyball) - Seattle University*

FRUITLAND

AJ Wagenmann (Baseball) - Montana State University Billings*

JEROME

Kaela McClure (Basketball) - College of Southern Idaho

KUNA

Mahala Bradburn (Volleyball) - Idaho State University

Vanessa Hoke (Softball) - Columbia Basin College

MERIDIAN

Lexi Knauss (Softball) - University of Montana*

Kylie Barber (Lacrosse) - Colorado Mesa College*

Keana Reyes-Burke (Softball) - University of Hawaii - Hilo*

MIDDLETON

Mikee Furrow (Soccer) - University of Montana

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Tucker Rovig (Football) - Montana State University

Brendan Boily (Baseball) - College of Southern Idaho

Boden Mills (Baseball) - College of Southern Idaho

Jadyn Sutton (Golf) - Northwest Nazarene University

NAMPA

Sabrina Radford (Volleyball) - Snow College

NAMPA CHRISTIAN

Megan Yett (Volleyball) - University of Utah (2018)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Sam Tidd (Golf) - University of Oklahoma (2018)

Carson Barry (Golf) - Oregon State University (2018)

Kolby Lee (Basketball) - BYU*

Lily Schlake (Soccer) - University of Portland (2018)

Regan Widner (Soccer) - Carroll College

Faith Dilmore (Cross country/Track & field) - University of Idaho*

Abby Esco (Lacrosse) - Fort Lewis College*

Connor Wood (Football) - Montana State University

Zach Redd (Football) - Montana State University

Tyler Hollow (Baseball) - Dixie State University

Megan Boals (Cross Country/Track & Field) - Eastern Oregon University

Max Miller (Wrestling) - Minot State University*

SHOSHONE

Cade Horn (Wrestling) - Minot State University*

SKYVIEW

Dani Nay (Volleyball) - Weber State University (2018)

Olivia Bradley (Volleyball) - University of Montana (2018)

TIMBERLINE

Parker Billings (Soccer) - College of Idaho*

Brooke Foster (Volleyball) - University of Montana*

Grace Michael (Soccer) - Northeastern University (2018)

Jadyn Baumgartner (Soccer) - Whitworth University

Skyler Munroe (Soccer) - Northwest Nazarene University

TWIN FALLS

Haley Schaeffer (Cross country/Track & field) - Queens University (NC)*

VALLIVUE

Eric Batson (Track & Field) - Clackamas Community College

Randy Rodriguez (Track & Field) - Westminster College

WEISER

Lauren Bouvia (Soccer) - UC Davis

Theresa Moyle (Softball) - Central Washington University*

*Signed early letters of intent

Copyright 2016 KTVB