2017 Treasure Valley college commitments

An overview of Southern Idaho athletes who have verbally committed to play at the collegiate level. Athletes are categorized by the high school they attend. If we have missed any players, or an athlete has recently committed, please email us at ktvbhss@ktvb.com and we'll add them to our list.
BISHOP KELLY
Aubrey Chatterton (Soccer) - Gonzaga University
Erin McGrath (Soccer) - Oregon Institute of Technology*
Kylee Atkins (Soccer) - College of Idaho
Cameron Coyle (Soccer) - College of Idaho
Brody Bonfilio (Golf) - Western Washington University
BOISE
Megan Harvey (Soccer) - Corban University*
Bailey Schieve (Volleyball) - West Point*
Payton Spoja (Volleyball) - University of Montana*
Madison Roache (Soccer) - Westminster College*
John Ojukwu (Football) - Boise State University*
Kathryn Blickenstaff (Soccer) - University of Idaho*
Julia Lewis (Soccer) - Boise State University (2018)
Mandy Simpson (Basketball) - University of Oklahoma*
Sophia Graham (Volleyball) - Concordia University*
Maddie Wolter (Volleyball) - Carroll College*
Lili Finch (Soccer) - Boise State University*
Abbey Erwin (Swimming) - University of Minnesota*
BORAH
Macie Nelson (Soccer) - Boise State University (2018)
Kylee Geis (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)
McKenzie Kilpatrick (Soccer) - University of Montana (2018)
Maddie Geritz (Basketball) - Carroll College (2018)
Payton McBride (Soccer) - University of Utah (2019)
CALDWELL
Danny Cuevas (Soccer) - Northwest Nazarene University
Lissette Saenz (Basketball) - Treasure Valley Community College
CAPITAL
Kennedi Paul (Soccer) - Boise State University (2018)
Kari Taylor (Cross country/Track & field) - Boise State University*
Britt Ipsen (Track) - University of Idaho*
Drew Zmuda (Baseball) - Grand Canyon University*
Tristin Bowens (Track & Field) - University of Idaho*
CENTENNIAL
Tori Williams (Basketball) - University of Utah*
Makayla Christensen (Soccer) - University of Utah (2018)
Allison O'Hara (Volleyball) - Pepperdine University*
Josie Bush (Soccer) - BYU (2018)
Lauren Brocke (Basketball) - Wichita State University*
Delveion Jackson (Basketball) - UC Davis
Brenna Davidson (Soccer) - Westminster College
Chad Martin (Baseball) - Walla Walla Community College
Alex Draghici (Soccer) - College of Idaho
Karolyne Collins (Soccer) - Northwest Nazarene University
COLUMBIA
Ragan McGilvery (Golf) - Northwest Nazarene University
EAGLE
Emma Bailey (Soccer) - BYU
Autumn Moffat (Softball) - BYU *
Hailey Fisher (Softball) - Weber State University*
Alec Kuzmack (Football) - Washington State University
Kelly Kukla (Softball) - University of Colorado at Colorado Springs*
Max Moore (Football) - University of Idaho
Christian Padilla (Baseball) - Spokane Community College
Zane Friedt (Lacrosse) - Fairfield University (CT)*
Ryan Hansen (Baseball) - University of Montana - Billings*
Abby Mangum (Basketball) - BYU
Gabby Peters (Softball) - Boise State University (2019)
Rachel Menlove (Softball) - Portland State University
Dania Holmberg (Cross Country/Track & Field) - Seattle Pacific University
EMMETT
Mahra McLeod (Volleyball) - Seattle University*
FRUITLAND
AJ Wagenmann (Baseball) - Montana State University Billings*
JEROME
Kaela McClure (Basketball) - College of Southern Idaho
KUNA
Mahala Bradburn (Volleyball) - Idaho State University
Vanessa Hoke (Softball) - Columbia Basin College
MERIDIAN
Lexi Knauss (Softball) - University of Montana*
Kylie Barber (Lacrosse) - Colorado Mesa College*
Keana Reyes-Burke (Softball) - University of Hawaii - Hilo*
MIDDLETON
Mikee Furrow (Soccer) - University of Montana
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Tucker Rovig (Football) - Montana State University
Brendan Boily (Baseball) - College of Southern Idaho
Boden Mills (Baseball) - College of Southern Idaho
Jadyn Sutton (Golf) - Northwest Nazarene University
NAMPA
Sabrina Radford (Volleyball) - Snow College
NAMPA CHRISTIAN
Megan Yett (Volleyball) - University of Utah (2018)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Sam Tidd (Golf) - University of Oklahoma (2018)
Carson Barry (Golf) - Oregon State University (2018)
Lily Schlake (Soccer) - University of Portland (2018)
Regan Widner (Soccer) - Carroll College
Faith Dilmore (Cross country/Track & field) - University of Idaho*
Abby Esco (Lacrosse) - Fort Lewis College*
Connor Wood (Football) - Montana State University
Zach Redd (Football) - Montana State University
Tyler Hollow (Baseball) - Dixie State University
Megan Boals (Cross Country/Track & Field) - Eastern Oregon University
Max Miller (Wrestling) - Minot State University*
SHOSHONE
Cade Horn (Wrestling) - Minot State University*
SKYVIEW
Dani Nay (Volleyball) - Weber State University (2018)
Olivia Bradley (Volleyball) - University of Montana (2018)
TIMBERLINE
Parker Billings (Soccer) - College of Idaho*
Brooke Foster (Volleyball) - University of Montana*
Grace Michael (Soccer) - Northeastern University (2018)
Jadyn Baumgartner (Soccer) - Whitworth University
Skyler Munroe (Soccer) - Northwest Nazarene University
TWIN FALLS
Haley Schaeffer (Cross country/Track & field) - Queens University (NC)*
VALLIVUE
Eric Batson (Track & Field) - Clackamas Community College
Randy Rodriguez (Track & Field) - Westminster College
WEISER
Lauren Bouvia (Soccer) - UC Davis
Theresa Moyle (Softball) - Central Washington University*
*Signed early letters of intent
