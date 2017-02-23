No. 1 Gonzaga stays perfect

Feb 23, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins (32) dunks against the San Diego Toreros during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Custom)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Perkins and Jordan Mathews scored 15 points apiece, and Johnathan Williams had 14 points and 19 rebounds for No. 1 Gonzaga, which overwhelmed San Diego 96-38 on Thursday night to improve to 29-0 and clinch the West Coast Conference title.

The 58-point victory margin was the biggest of the season for Gonzaga, which also has won games by 47, 46 and 39 points.

And it was merely the latest laugher for Gonzaga (17-0 WCC), the only unbeaten team in Division I. It has won all 17 conference games by double digits.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 14 points and Zach Collins had 12 for Gonzaga.

Olin Carter III scored 15 for USD (12-17, 5-12), which has lost six straight and 39 of its last 42 games to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga so dominated that it jumped to an 11-0 lead while USD missed its first 10 shots, five of them 3-pointers. Juwan Gray finally ended the drought with a 3-pointer some 6 1/2 minutes in.

All those missed USD shots led to easy rebounds for the Bulldogs, who finished with 51 to USD's 20.

Helpless against Gonzaga's strong inside game, the Toreros were mostly relegated to tossing up 3s, and air-balling a handful.

It was so bad for USD that Cameron Neubauer air-balled a layup. Apparently thinking it was going to get blocked, he short-armed it and missed badly.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Zags have 21 straight games by double digits.

San Diego: While the margin was worse, at least the Toreros scored more points than they did in losing 71-27 to then-No. 18 Saint Mary's, the lowest total in school history.

Associated Press