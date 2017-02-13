Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas remain Nos. 1-3 in AP Top 25

Feb 4, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs bench celebrates during a game against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 90-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week in The Associated Press college basketball poll.



The Zags (26-0), the lone unbeaten team in Division I, received 60 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.



Villanova (24-2), which received the other five first-place votes, and Kansas held second and third, while Baylor moved from sixth to fourth.



The top four teams match those announced Saturday as the preliminary No. 1 seeds by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, although its order was Villanova, Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga.



Arizona jumped from ninth to fifth and was followed by fellow Pac-12 members UCLA and Oregon, while Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina round out the top 10.



Notre Dame returns to the poll at No. 25 after being out for one week. The Fighting Irish replace Xavier.

Associated Press