SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men’s basketball walk-on Rem Bakamus tweeted “Last day with the flow,” on Tuesday morning.
Could it be true?
Last day with the flow ����— Rem Bakamus (@RemFifteen) May 2, 2017
Bakamus, known for his high-energy and pregame handshakes, has also became known for his luscious locks. He took to Twitter to say that he is donating his hair to Locks of Love.
@jayandkevin You forgot to mention I'm donating my hair to locks of love— Rem Bakamus (@RemFifteen) May 2, 2017
Bakamus is not the first member of Gonzaga’s men’s basketball team that has made headlines for his ‘do.
Former Zag and current Boston Celtic Kelly Olynyk sported long locks during his time on the time. Adam Morrison, who played for the Zags between 2003-2006, was also known for his stylish haircut.
