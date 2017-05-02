Dec 21, 2015; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rem Bakamus (15) brings the ball down court against the Pepperdine Waves during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 99-73. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men’s basketball walk-on Rem Bakamus tweeted “Last day with the flow,” on Tuesday morning.

Could it be true?

Last day with the flow ���� — Rem Bakamus (@RemFifteen) May 2, 2017

Bakamus, known for his high-energy and pregame handshakes, has also became known for his luscious locks. He took to Twitter to say that he is donating his hair to Locks of Love.

@jayandkevin You forgot to mention I'm donating my hair to locks of love — Rem Bakamus (@RemFifteen) May 2, 2017

Bakamus is not the first member of Gonzaga’s men’s basketball team that has made headlines for his ‘do.

Former Zag and current Boston Celtic Kelly Olynyk sported long locks during his time on the time. Adam Morrison, who played for the Zags between 2003-2006, was also known for his stylish haircut.

Loading... Custom

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 23: Kelly Olynyk leaves the court after a 76-70 loss to the Wichita State Shockers during the third round of the 2013 NCAA Basketball Tournament at EnergySolutions Arena on March 23, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Harry How/Getty Images

Dec 21, 2015; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rem Bakamus (15) brings the ball down court against the Pepperdine Waves during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 99-73. Custom



of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

KREM